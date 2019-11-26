Is Walmart the best place to get Black Friday TV deals?

So you’ve decided that this Black Friday is the perfect time to finally upgrade your TV . That decision’s the easy part: practically any TV model you have your eye on will have some kind of major price drop over the coming days, if it isn’t discounted already. The challenge is seeing a good deal and deciding whether or not to wait and check other sites for a better price.

With every online storefront cutting prices to grab your wallet’s attention, you can either waste your whole holiday frantically tabbing between sites, or pick one promising site and pick the best option. Based on the Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen so far, we suspect Walmart may be the best site to keep tabs on, for TVs and for anything else you need.

Whether you’re going for 8K or UHD, and small TV or large,, Walmart should be your one-stop shop. We think the reasons below make that case clear.

1. Walmart's 2019 pre-deals blow us away

Walmart is offering its Pre-Black Friday TV sale for those eager beavers that want to preempt the Black Friday craze and get their new 4K set shipped in time to watch the National Dog Show (and Thanksgiving football). We checked those deals out , and were impressed with the amount of money you can save already on some quality sets.

The highlight in our mind would be the 50% discount on the 2019 75-inch Samsung Q60 . Our reviewer felt its performance didn’t hold up compared to its superior QLED siblings; but $1,500 in savings already could portend that similarly massive savings for other models, Samsung or otherwise, could be in the pipeline.

(Image credit: Samsung)

For the rest of the current Walmart TV deals, you’ll see 4K smart TVs that would be affordable at full price, slashed down a few hundred dollars each. While prices vary based on the brand, you can generally see 50-inch TVs for $200 and lower, and even 65-inch TVs between $300 and $380.

They may not be the brands you typically see in our best 4K TVs or best smart TVs lists, but they still offer an amazingly affordable entry point for 4K, considering these are just the appetizers before Walmart’s main course of deals.

Outside of TVs, Walmart also is selling the 2019 Apple AirPods at $20 off (a record low), $300 off an iPad Pro, $160 off an Apple Watch 3 with Cellular, $50 to $100 off smart speakers, and many other deals on your favorite brands.

(Image credit: TCL)

2. Walmart's 2018 deals were consistently cheap

Last year, Walmart’s TV deals followed a similar pattern to the pre-deals available now: a few hundred dollars off already-affordable bargain sets, and massive discounts on stellar brand-name sets.

If you check out these 2018 deals , you’ll see the $99 Hisense set sold out rapidly; the curved Samsung QLED was $1,100 off; a 75-inch QLED was $400 off; and other similar deals for other 4K brands like Sony were available too.

While those deep cuts sound impressive, they also weren’t technically Black Friday deals, since the guide was updated over the weekend: they were the last Cyber Monday deals left over after the truly bargain-basement TVs had all sold.

One actual Black Friday sale we remember was 50% off one of our favorites, the TCL 6-Series QLED Roku TV , bringing the price down to $499. You can be sure that Walmart will offer similar half-off deals on more of our favorites this year, not just the economy sets currently on sale.

(Image credit: Walmart)

3. The leaked ad promises insane deals

Walmart’s leaked Black Friday ad very likely only shows a portion of the many TVs that will be discounted for the holidays. But the sets they do exhibit show that history is repeating itself with its new deals.

First, an absurdly cheap set made by a brand you likely haven’t heard of: an “onn” brand 40” HD Roku Smart TV for only $98 in limited quantities. Or you can pay an extra $50 to upgrade to a 50-inch 4K onn TV.

Second, for consumers that want a brand they can trust, you can buy a 55-inch 4K Samsung for only $328, or a 65-inch 4K Philips for nearly half off at $278. These aren’t the premium sets for either company, but rather their economy sets, but slashed a couple hundred dollars to be even more affordable than ever before.

Black Friday guide: are supermarket TVs ever worth it?

It doesn’t mention discounts on any of the more high-end sets; but given the evidence we’ve gathered and our experience with Black Friday deals in general, we're confident they’ll appear. You just have to be on Walmart’s site, ready to grab one before too many other folks snatch them up first.

If you decide that Walmart is the best option for Black Friday deals, it's likely because you want a variety of options to choose from. Rather than sit and wait for one TV, you can play the field of 4K TVs against one another and decide in the moment which works best for you. Whichever it is, you can be sure Walmart will have given it a significant discount, without much need to shop around for better.

But if you do decide to weigh Walmart's options against other sites for the best TV, keep track of our best Black Friday TV deals, which we'll keep constantly updated as the week progresses.