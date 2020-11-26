iPad Pro Black Friday deal: $150 price drop on Apple's biggest and best iPads

Hoping to get your hands on the new iPad Pro 12.9 (2020)? Amazon is currently selling Apple's massive flagship tablet at the lowest prices we've ever seen. You likely won't see another major iPad Pro sale in 2020 once these Black Friday deals have ended, making now the only logical time to buy.

You'll find $100 off almost all iPad Pros on Amazon for Black Friday right now, including the 128GB, 256GB and 1TB tablets, while the 512GB model saves you a bit more at $150 off. That extra $50 makes it easier to justify spending a little extra on that sweet expanded storage space.

Of course, if you're willing to buy an older iPad Pro or even an iPad, we have a hub of Black Friday iPad deals, and more specifically a collection of iPad Pro Black Friday Amazon deals beyond the 2020 model, that you should check out! In particular, anyone interested in the 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 should check out B&H Photo, which is selling the older tablet for up to $350 off.

Or, if you don't need such a behemoth for your casual streaming needs, Amazon is selling the 11-inch iPad Pro with Cellular at up to $150 off as well. You'll get the best price on the 1TB model, $99 off the 512GB variant and a respectable $50 off the more storage-strapped tablets.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for any iPad Pro deals in your region.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (WiFi + Cellular, 64GB, 2018): $1,149 $799 at B&H Photo

Linked here is the 64GB iPad Pro, but you'll find configurations on this page taking you right up to 1TB of storage space with big savings to match. Note that we've seen this even lower at $799 before, but the price has gone up again. If you're just looking for a cheaper model, however, this is a great shout - or you can upgrade to 256GB for $1,299 $949.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $349 $329 at Amazon

It's only $20 off, but the Magic Keyboard is a premium accessory for the iPad Pro - it costs more than the standard 2020 iPad after all. This is the first time we've seen that $349 price waver as well, so if you're looking to use your tablet as a laptop it's worth checking out.

If you do choose the 2020 12.9-inch model, you're getting the most powerful iPad Pro available today. It sports an upgraded A12Z Bionic chip for faster processing, plus a dual 12MP & 10MP camera with improved depth-sensing functionality and the ability to film in wide and ultrawide mode.

It's also the only iPad Pro that's compatible with mice, and with the new Magic Keyboard with trackpad that turns your tablet into a pseudo-laptop. Amazon is selling the Magic Keyboard at a small $20 discount, but check our Magic Keyboard deals page for pricing on other sites.

That being said, these differences aren't so major that you couldn't be just as happy with the 2018 model, should you wish to save a bit more money for your other Black Friday shopping. And as much as some people will want a tablet as large as a laptop screen, you may prefer the 11-inch tablet as a more comfortable option in handheld mode.

Currently, most of the 2020 12-9-inch iPad Pros are in stock except for the 128GB model, which will be available again in early December. But it's not clear how long this will last for the other storage options, so be sure to snatch up your Pro tablet of choice soon.

