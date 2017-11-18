This 65-inch Sony 4KTV is $500 off and the best early Amazon Black Friday deal

The Sony XBR65X900E 4K Ultra HD TV cost $1,998 when it launched this year, but thanks to early Black Friday 2017 deals in the US, it's a lot cheaper today.

You can buy this 65-inch Sony 4KTV for $500 off at Amazon, which puts the price cut at 25% over its original MSRP of $1998. While other stores have it on sale, too, Amazon either ties or is slightly cheaper than its competition.

There's certain a big focus on cheap 4KTV prices during Black Friday this year, and Amazon has rolled out a special deals week ahead of the November 24 event.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals include all of the usual rollback prices on Samsung and LG, but Sony 4KTV prices have always carrier a premium, especially for television sets like the Sony XBR65X900E 4K Ultra HD TV.

Thankfully, that always changes in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the US.

More Black Friday TV deals

While the Sony XBR65X900E 4KTV is the top early Black Friday deal so far, you can always save money on other TVs.

Here's a list of the best 4KTV deals running on Amazon this week.

If you need a new television and want one of the best, this 4K and HDR picture is for you. Sony is letting customers save $500 ahead of Black Friday, which is a big savings.

$300 for 43-Inch TCL 43S305 41080p Roku Smart LED TV

This is one of our favorite cheap TV deals because TCL makes a great 1080p television set at a rock-bottom price and we love to rave about the built-in Roku software. It's great at a great price.

$550 for 55-inch Samsung UN55MU6300 4K TV

Samsung made a great name for its televisions when HDTVs became popular. And it's 4KTVs are just as popular. Now that prices are falling, this 4KTV set is just $10 for every inch.