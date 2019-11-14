Canon EOS Rebel T7i slashed by $500 in today's Best Buy Black Friday doorbuster

Another day, another cracking Best Buy Black Friday deal for tech fans. Today's tempting offer sees a bundle containing the classic Canon EOS Rebel T7i and two lenses slashed by $500 – it's now just $699.99.

The Canon EOS Rebel T7i, also known as the Canon EOS 800D outside the US, is a beginner-friendly DSLR that already offered very good value before its price cut. If you don't have any existing lenses, then this is a particularly good deal, as it comes with an 18-55mm and 55-250mm lens.

Together, these lenses cover pretty much every focal length you'll need to get started on your photographic journey.

Canon EOS Rebel T7i: $1199.99 $699 at Best Buy

Today's daily Black Friday doorbuster deal from Best Buy cuts $500 off the price of the Canon EOS Rebel T7i, with two lenses (an 18-55mm and 55-250mm) and a 24.2MP CMOS sensor. Deal ends 11:59pm CT November 14View Deal

While it's no longer cutting edge, the EOS Rebel T7i does also offer some solid specs that'll be more than enough for beginners and enthusiast photographers. It has a 24.2MP CMOS sensor with proven image quality, the ability to shoot at up to 6fps (easily enough to capture your speeding pets), and 1080p video too.

With the lenses alone costing you over $500 if bought on their own, this is a great Black Friday camera deal.

As this is a Best Buy Black Friday doorbuster deal, it's only live for today – so make sure you snap it up before midnight tonight (CT), November 14.

If this isn't the deal for you, don't worry because Best Buy will have another doorbuster deal tomorrow.

