Black Friday preview: the Apple Watch 3 is down to its lowest price ever at Walmart

The 2019 shopping season is starting early with Walmart's Black Friday sale launching today. The retail giant's 'Early Deals Drop' includes massive discounts throughout the site on a variety of different categories. One of the top early access deals is the Apple Watch 3 with cellular on sale for $229. That's a $150 discount for the bundle deal that also includes a free Motile Power Bank charging pad. Walmart also has the Apple Watch 4 on sale for $429.



The Apple Watch 3 was released in 2017 as a feature-rich smartwatch packed with health-focused features. The Series 3 watch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers continuous heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch can also help meet your fitness goals with reminders to keep moving and personalized coaching.

The Apple Watch includes GPS technology and LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away. The smartwatch also provides an 18-hour battery life and keeps you connected with the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.



As we mentioned above, this deal also includes a free Motile Power Bank charging pad, which currently retails for $28.86. That means you're saving a total of $178 on this rare bundle deal.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm $379 $229 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular on sale at for $229.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm, Sport Loop $529 $429 at Walmart

Walmart has slashed $100 off the Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and Cellular. The 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity and has a built-in ECG that will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected.

