Black Friday iPhone deals in Australia: the best early sales and what to watch out for

On the hunt for the best Black Friday iPhone bargains? You've come to the right place. Black Friday 2022 might still be days away from officially kicking off on 25 November, but that hasn't stopped retailers from already launching some early Black Friday deals . We’ll be compiling all the best iPhone deals for you to jump on as they emerge right here, and you'll also find all the information you need to know ahead of Black Friday's arrival.

Bargains on Apple tech are in hot demand year round, and there's arguably no better chance to snag a great deal on these products and/or any one of the best phones on the market than around Black Friday and the weeks before. In previous years, we would have expected that discounts on Apple products including the iPhone would be modest at best, but in the current retail and economic climates all bets are off. That's great news if you're in the market for Apple's latest premium smartphone or any one of those from previous generations. Be warned, though: Apple is struggling with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max stocks.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) - Sierra Blue | AU$2,569 RRP AU$1,999 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$570) As you'll see in our advice for deal hunting on iPhones this Black Friday below, it pays both to look closely but also be willing to jump at the right price. At a glance here, a 22% discount on the iPhone 13 Pro might not seem overly amazing, but on closer inspection that amounts to over AU$500 saved on one of the best phones (opens in new tab) money can buy with a whopping 1TB of storage which is pretty handy. Stock is limited on these, however, with many other models now out of stock on Amazon so if this ticks the right boxes you'll want to act fast.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 Mini (512GB) - Midnight | AU$1,719 RRP AU$1,399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$320) Don't be fooled, the Mini here refers only to this iPhone's size and not to its ability to hold its own. There's a reason we still consider the iPhone 13 Mini one of the best phones you can buy right now, giving you plenty of the performance power you'd expect from an iPhone at a friendlier price point without sacrificing everything you might need in the process. As above though, there's no telling how long stock will last so keep that in mind if you think this deal is the right one for you.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB Silver (Refurbished) | AU$1,599 RRP AU$1,399 at Kogan (opens in new tab) (save AU$200) If you're willing to buy a refurbished iPhone, you'll want to keep your eyes on Kogan as they're a pretty consistent source of deal opportunities on refurbished smartphones. This one, for example, is graded as "near new" and priced at AU$1,399 is actually AU$550 less than the RRP of one of these models brand new. Plus you can save an additional AU$41.97 and get free shipping if you sign up to a Kogan First membership, meaning you'll get a near new iPhone 13 Pro Max with 128GB of storage for just AU$1,357.03.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 12/13/14 with free Apple Watch SE 2 at Optus OK, so this isn't a discount on the iPhone but it's hard to look away from the fact that Optus is willing to throw in the latest Apple Watch SE for free when you get an iPhone on a 24- or 36-month plan. That means, you will need to sign up for a plan on the Watch SE too, and if you cancel it, you void the discount. So best to check the fine print on this one.

Sure, a killer bargain is something worth rushing to take advantage of, but when it comes to an iPhone bargain attached to a phone plan, it pays to not rush too much. The last thing you'll want is to sign up to take advantage of a discount on the brilliant iPhone 14 Pro only to find yourself locked into something you're not 100% happy with in a year's time.

For some deals, too, you might be saving a certain amount for an initial part of a contract, but could be signing up to assume greater expenses further down the track. That's a good reason to make sure you're checking and double-checking the fine print before signing anything, even when looking to take advantage of a great bargain.

Nobody knows your needs and what you're hoping to get from your smartphone better than you do, so it pays to do your research to know whether one iPhone or another ticks the boxes you're needing it to. You might prioritise screen size, so an iPhone 13 Mini won't be much good to you while the iPhone 13 Pro Max might be the best fit. Or maybe you're more budget-conscious but not looking to sacrifice quality in the process and that iPhone 13 Mini suddenly becomes a hell of a lot more attractive.

Make sure you know what it is you need most from your future iPhone before passing through checkout to best ensure you'll avoid any potential future disappointment.

Now don't take this to stand in opposition to advice item number one above, you should still be cautious about rushing into anything. But don't let that stop you from jumping on board a quality bargain if it's right for you and everything else fits your personal needs. They won't last forever so you won't have too long to consider before your chance is lost.

With that being true, patience might also need to apply after purchase this year. We already know that delays are expected in shipments of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to end the year, so make sure your expectations around shipment times and the like are up to date.

No surprise, but the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max take the number one mantle in the list of best iPhones with minimal effort, doing just enough to improve upon the iPhone 13 Pro, catch up on some of the features found in Android competitors and shed the burdensome notch.

There aren’t a great deal of differences between the Pro and Pro Max here, besides the obvious size and battery capacity variations, with the Pro offering a slightly less intimidating price point than the Pro Max. Both have a leg up on the standard iPhone 14 with the removal of the notch, increased display brightness capabilities and the use of the A16 Bionic processor – where the standard 14 is left with the same A15 as the previous iPhone 13 models.

Sometimes ‘just enough’ is good enough, and that’s the case here with the updates to the iPhone found in the 14 Pro and Pro Max. Clearly, Apple has observed in some of their competitor’s top models opportunities where they could improve the iPhone and introduced changes accordingly, and that bodes equally well for Apple and iPhone users.

They may have been predictably usurped by the newer iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, but the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are far from pushovers regardless and offer plenty of grunt to make them a solid option.

Apple has outdone itself with the battery life on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is genuinely great, rather than just being great for an iPhone. The iPhone 13 Pro’s isn’t quite as good, but it’s still decent and an upgrade on the iPhone 12 Pro’s life, while quality from the camera to the screen remains as high as you'd hope for.

This year's iPhone 14 have last year's Apple A15 chip inside, but that chip was already more than powerful enough to run the best phones you can buy. It lacks the better cameras and display of the iPhone 14 Pro, but Apple's best-in-class support and service, along with high trade-in value down the line, make the iPhone 14 a fine choice regardless.

