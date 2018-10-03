Black Friday iPad deals: the prices to expect this year

So you're looking for a new iPad this Black Friday? The fantastic news for you is we'll have you covered throughout the discount period, bringing you the very best Black Friday iPad deals as they appear from November 23 right through until Cyber Monday on November 26.

There's more good news for iPad Black Friday bargain hunters too, as iPads tend to be a firm favourite among retailers to discount during at this time of year.

While Black Friday iPad discounts are almost guaranteed, don't hold out for huge price cuts. It'll be highly unlikely we'll see 40% or higher discounts, but considering Apple's devices rarely get price cuts a little off is better than nothing off.

Black Friday 2018 this year lands on November 23, with Cyber Monday set for November 26 - but in reality you'll have much longer than just those two days to nab yourself a great iPad deal.

Offers tend to run all weekend - while stocks last - and we're seeing more and more retailers actually start their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals ahead of time, but rest assured we'll have all the details for you right here as soon as they're announced.

How to get the best iPad deals on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

Research and patience are always key when it comes to any Black Friday or Cyber Monday purchase, so make sure you've done your homework before you click that buy button.

First up though, set your budget. How much money do you have to spend? The last thing you want after Black Friday is for the dust to settle and for you to realise that you've perhaps treated yourself (or your loved ones) a little too much.

Next up, decide which iPad (or iPads) you want to keep an eye on for a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal.

Apple has a wide range of tablets, some with very similar (and even identical) names, so it pays to be a savvy shopper who's familiar with the various iPad generations and specs. There's nothing worse than thinking you've bagged yourself the iPad bargain of the year only to find it's not the model you thought you'd bought.

A couple more things to note when it comes to preparing for Black Friday iPad deals is storage and connectivity.

The cheapest iPads will offer the least internal storage (although Apple's entry-level storage options are now very strong) and only Wi-Fi connectivity.

If you want/need more storage space and LTE connectivity for internet on the move (just like your smartphone) you'll need to pay more. The latter will also need a separate data SIM contract as well, which is an additional expense for you to consider.

Also make a note of how much the iPads you're interested in are at the moment, from Apple's own site as well as a range of retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis and AO.com.

This will give you a clearer picture of just how good the savings are when they start to roll in, but of course we'll be here to help you find the very best iPad Black Friday deals nearer the time as well. We're in this together, let's get you a great deal!

Best Black Friday iPad deals from last year

iPad 9.7-inch 32GB: down to around £300 (was £339)

It was less than a year old at the time, so we weren't expecting a discount on the iPad 9.7. That's why it was such a surprise when we started to see discounts appear last year.

iPad Pro 10.5 64GB: down to £567.99 (was £619) from Amazon

A saving of over £50 on any iPad is always good news, and this Black Friday iPad Pro 10.5 deal from Amazon was hot last year.

iPad Pro 12.9 256GB: down to £869 (was £919) from John Lewis

Apple's biggest iPad also got a discount, and £50 from John Lewis was another top Black Friday iPad deal in 2017. The 512GB slate also got a similar discount, but 256GB will be enough space for most.

iPad Mini 4 128GB: down to £394 (was £419) from AO

The iPad Mini 4 offers up a top iPad experience in a much more compact form factor and it dropped below the magic £400 mark with this Black Friday 2017 iPad deal.

Best Black Friday iPad deals predictions for 2018

Apple kit is so rarely discounted that even a little bit off is a really big deal. As with Black Friday 2016 and Black Friday 2017 we'd expect Apple itself to offer gift cards rather than deals, but there will be a fair share of iPad deals to be had elsewhere.

The new iPad (2018) will have been around long enough to attract decent discounting, so keep your eyes peeled for that – which those who fancy bigger screens and more power will want to keep an eye on the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro duo.

Their starting prices are higher, but they're now more than a year old (arriving in June 2017) and a ripe for a Black Friday 2018 discount.

Both of the Pro slates launched in 2017, but they're actually second generations of the Pro range. The iPad Pro 9.7 (2016) and iPad Pro 12.9 (2015) are still going, and may be available at bigger discounts as they're not longer the hero products of Apple's range.

Meanwhile the iPad Mini 4 is still going, having first hit the market way back in September 2015, and with a starting price on Apple's website of £399 we're hopefully it may drop as low as £300 this year.

It's upgradable to iOS 12 - the latest software from Apple - and it also has a Touch ID fingerprint scanner, something the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max cannot boast.

Simply can't wait for Black Friday? Here are the best iPad deals right now

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

We scour all the top retailers' Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on your behalf, with the aid of serious amounts of caffeine, and we'll tell you whether the deals are worth getting excited about.

For up to the minute info, breaking deals and the biggest savings as soon as we know about them, make sure you follow TR Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out on any hot Black Friday iPad deals.