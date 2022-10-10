Black Friday DJI deals 2022: what we expect to see

Black Friday is traditionally a great time to pick up a bargain drone or action camera, which makes it fertile ground for DJI fans looking to save some money. Luckily, we'll be rounding up all of the best Black Friday DJI deals here, to save you from digging deep – so whether you're looking for a drone, action cam, gimbal or vlogging setup, make sure to keep this page bookmarked as we get closer to the sales event.

Whichever side of the brand you prefer, you will be familiar with DJI if you're a keen photographer or filmmaker. You can expect price cuts on all their products, some of which received considerable discounts in last year's sale.

This year is likely to be no exception, which means we could see some of the best drones and best action cameras fall to their lowest-ever prices. Last year, for example, we saw the DJI FPV Combo get a 20% price cut, while older models like the DJI Mavic Mini also received sizable discounts.

We'd also suggest keeping your eyes peeled for great discounts across the DJI Action 2 range, which was succeeded by the DJI Osmo Action 3 earlier this year. The DJI Action 2 is the perfect action cam for anyone wanting to film their latest skiing trip or skate park session, while it's also an ideal stealthy option for those looking to vlog their lives.

If vlogging is your thing, or if you want to record your travel adventures without any major camera bulk, then the DJI Pocket 2 is another product to look out for in the Black Friday sales. It combines a tiny footprint with a massive spec list, namely 4K/60fps video and 64MP photos, all in a pocketable package.

In this guide we're going to prepare you for the best Black Friday DJI deals we expect to see in 2022 by answering all the questions you may have before this year's holiday shopping event. And if you want to see the best Black Friday drone deals while you're at, check out our separate guide on those.

Today's best DJI sales

There won't be any official Black Friday camera deals until we get closer to November, but that doesn’t mean retailers and manufacturers will hold back from offering discounts in the meantime. There are always plenty of DJI deals on offer, so if you need a deal on one of the best DJI drones, or are looking for a new filmmaking companion, here are the best places to browse right now.

Black Friday FAQs

When will the Black Friday DJI deals start?

This year, the official Black Friday date is Friday, November 25, so DJI deals will be available on this day. However, we do expect Black Friday deals to start a bit before this in 2022.

The usual Amazon tradition of a one-day sales spectacular has now become a longer event in recent years, taking away the panic of bagging the very best deals on the day itself. Last year we saw deals appearing as early as October, with more bargains becoming available in the weeks leading up to Black Friday itself.

So for the best Black Friday DJI deals, keep an eye out on this page over the next month and especially in the week build-up before Black Friday. DJI is also likely to run its own sales event again during November alongside Black Friday – last year, its Holiday Page launched on November 19 and served up discounts on products like the DJI Pocket 2.

If you do miss out on Black Friday itself, don’t worry, we’ve got Cyber Monday DJI Deals coming just after, and then the Christmas deals will be out at the end of the year, too.

Is Black Friday the best time to buy DJI products?

As a general rule, Black Friday is a great time to buy a new camera, drone, or camera accessories. But not every deal is as good as it may seem on the surface – which is where we come in.

In some cases, retailers do mark up the prices in the run-up to Black Friday, in order to offer a seemingly bigger discount during the run of the actual sales event. This doesn't necessarily make them a bad buy though – on many occasions, their prices still drop to record lows. But in the grand scheme, the percentage saving may not be quite as large as advertised.

In these situations, we'll only highlight the actual saving of any Black Friday deal based on the camera's recent price history, and we will make sure it's a genuinely good buy by looking further back. This isn't necessarily the norm, though, and many DJI deals do simply drop to their lowest-ever price for a brief period over Black Friday, particularly in Amazon's Lightning deals. These are often the best camera deals of the year.

Where are the best places to find Black Friday DJI deals?

We’ll be tracking all of the best Black Friday DJI deals here in the lead-up to the shopping event, so it's worth bookmarking this page and keeping an eye out for fresh discounts. If you'd prefer to scour the sales yourself though, or do some Black Friday prep, there are some retailers we'd recommend over others.

In the US, Adorama, Best Buy, B&H Photo Video and Walmart are traditionally the safest bets for discounts on all kinds of drones and cameras, including those from DJI. Over in the UK, Park Cameras, Wex Photo Video and Drones Direct tend to be the best bets for DJI deals, alongside the usual haunts of Amazon and Currys.

We've rounded up all of our recommendations in the list below, with links to their DJI deals pages, so you can check them out yourself to see if there's anything we've missed.

3 best DJI products to watch out for

1. DJI Action 2 Small package, mighty performance Weight: 56g | Waterproof: 33' | 4K video: 60-120fps | 1080p video: 240fps | Stills resolution: 12MP | Battery life : 580 mAh specifications Condition New $356.88 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $397.85 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $399 (opens in new tab) at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) Premium, smart modular design Smaller than rival action cams Class-leading horizon leveling Overheating limits clip length Muted default color profile Uninspiring low-light performance

Now succeeded by the DJI Osmo Action 3, the DJI Action 2 is a bold attempt at an alternative action camera – and while we're fans of its modular design, this does come with some practical limitations. The main one is that it's limited to shooting short clips (of around five minutes) due to overheating. And while the main unit is waterproof to 10m, its modules aren't water-resistant without a case. Still, the magnetic mounting experience is less fiddly than a GoPro and the Action 2 produces good, natural-looking footage. Vloggers should stick to the Hero 10 Black, but for everyone else, the Action 2 is a small, versatile little video camera that's a fun travel companion.

Read our in-depth DJI Action 2 Review (opens in new tab)

One of our few complaints in our review of the DJI Mavic Mini was that it couldn't shoot 4K video – this excellent successor fixes that while giving us a few extra treats in the process. The Mini 2 has the same ultra-compact design as before, making it the joint-smallest drone in DJI's line-up, but comes with a new controller that boosts its range (thanks to Ocusync 2.0 connectivity) and delivers a more polished flying experience.

Like the Mavic Mini, it's packed with a generous selection of beginner-friendly QuickShot modes, which see the drone perform pre-programmed moves. But the Mini 2 offers more for pro snappers, too, thanks to the inclusion of raw photo shooting, while 4K video means the arrival of a boosted 100mbps bit-rate. While it remains a fine drone, it's worth bearing in mind that rumors about a possible DJI Mini 3 continue to swirl.

Read our in-depth DJI Mini 2 review (opens in new tab)

3. DJI Pocket 2 The best pocket camera around for solo videographers Weight: 117g | 4K video: 60fps | 1080p: 120-240fps | Stills resolution: 64MP | Battery life : 875 mAh specifications Colour Black, White Condition New, Refurbished $349 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $349 (opens in new tab) at Sweetwater Sound (opens in new tab) $349.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The most pocketable, stable camera around Creator Combo perfect for vloggers Very useful tracking feature Poor low-light performance Struggles with high-contrast scenes Can get hot while filming 4K

The DJI Pocket 2 may not be perfect, but it’s better than anything else on the market at what it does – namely, being a compact vlogging camera. In its pricier Creator Combo package, the inclusion of a wireless mic and other core tools for video production is fantastic, and the bump up in sensor size over its predecessor is similarly welcome. Where it also comes into its own is with object tracking, specifically for vloggers walking and talking around a space. Ultimately, it’s a fantastic imaging tool that can slot into a videographer or vlogger’s workflow nicely.

Read our in-depth DJI Pocket 2 Review (opens in new tab)

Last year's best Black Friday DJI deals

To give you a glimpse of the kind of Black Friday DJI deals we can expect to see, we've rounded the best ones we saw last year.

The best deals in 2021 were on established drones like the DJI FPV Combo, and DJI Mavic Mini. But it's possible we'll see better ones across the board this year due to both growing competition for DJI from the likes of Autel and FIMI, plus the relative maturity of some great drones like the DJI Mavic Air 2, DJI Mavic Mini, and DJI Mini 2.

US: Best Black Friday DJI deals last year

(opens in new tab) DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo $1,149 $729 at Amazon

This deal offered 37% off the Fly More Combo for the DJI Mavic Air. It's now been succeeded by the Mavic Air 2, but this remains a very capable 4K drone – it has a 100Mbps bit-rate, HDR stills, and near-perfect obstacle avoidance. This bundle included three batteries and a shoulder bag among many other accessories.

(opens in new tab) DJI Mavic 2 Zoom $1,439 $1,349 at Amazon

The Mavic 2 Zoom remains one of our favorite drones for one main reason – it's 24-48mm optical zoom, which lets you shoot videos of more distant subjects while maintaining a safe distance. Like the Mavic 2 Pro, it also has a lightweight, foldable design and QuickShot intelligent flight modes. This deal saved you $90 on its usual price.

(opens in new tab) DJI Mavic Mini $399 $359 at DJI

DJI's little beginner-friendly drone got a $40 discount for Black Friday, which made it $90 cheaper than the Mini 2. While the latter brings 4K video, it's not a huge upgrade on 2019's Mavic Mini, which shoots superb gimbal-stabilized video and packs DJI's automated QuickShot modes, too.

(opens in new tab) DJI Mavic Air 2 $909 $799 at B&H Photo Video

Our number one drone didn't get too many discounts last year, but this bundle was one of the best. You got a free SanDisk 128GB Extreme UHS-1 microSDXC card, landing pad and an optics cleaning kit, along with our favorite drone around for beginners and hobbyists. The Mavic Air 2 shoots 4K/60p video and a much-improved battery life.

(opens in new tab) DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 $1,599 $1,519 at Amazon

If you tend to fly a lot in windy conditions and need pro-level image quality, the Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is a great option. DJI's Phantom series has been overshadowed by its smaller Mavic cousins in recent years, but this drone's power, speed and highly responsive controls make it a fine alternative for pro photographers and videographers.

UK: Best Black Friday DJI deals last year

(opens in new tab) DJI Mavic Mini Combo £459 £409 at Amazon

If you can afford it, we usually recommend getting the Fly More Combo bundles for DJI drones – and this Mavic Mini one was, like the standard bundle, also discounted by a decent 11% during Black Friday last year. It comes with three batteries, a carry bag, a two-way charging hub, and 360-degree prop guards, among other accessories.

(opens in new tab) DJI Mavic 2 Pro £1,349 £1,179 at Maplin

This was the lowest price available anywhere in the UK for the Mavic 2 Pro, which remains our top pick for those who need a travel-friendly drone with pro-level image quality. It has a large, one-inch sensor and a handy adjustable aperture, plus all of DJI's usual automated flying modes.

(opens in new tab) DJI Mavic Mini £369.99 £329 at Amazon

This tiny drone is a superb choice for beginners and hit its lowest ever price during Black Friday last year. The Mavic Mini has now been succeeded by the DJI Mini 2, but we reckon it's better value if you don't need the latter's 4K video shooting. Its 12MP, the gimbal-stabilized camera shoots excellent video, and you get DJI's superb QuickShot modes for automated flying maneuvers.