Black Friday 4K TV deals 2018: the best UHD televisions at a discount

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are nearly upon us, and there's no better time to try and grab a discounted 4K UHD television for your home.

There were plenty of naysayers when they first hit the market, but fast forward to 2018 and 4K displays are hugely in demand.

With thousands more pixels than a standard HD set, 4K TVs are capable of a huge amount of visual detail. There's only so much 4K content out there to be enjoyed – 4K Blu-Rays, some UHD movie streaming, and the like – but even bog-standard HD/SDR broadcasting can be elevated to new heights on a 4K screen.

With Black Friday marking a flurry of gadgetry sales and savings throughout October and November, read on below for all the best Black Friday 4K TV deals we've found from across the market – and what to keep in mind when you're reaching for your wallet.

How to find the best 4K TV deals on Black Friday

The short answer is just 'check this page regularly'. But, as always, it's best to know from the outset what you're willing to spend – rather than get swept away by a big discount that still isn't in your price range.

When you've got that sorted, it's imperative to check not just the end price but how large the discount is. A £500 4K television at half price is an infinitely better deal than a £400 set that's only seen 20% off its retail price.

The absolute cheapest 4K TVs today come in at around £300-£400 RRP, and tend to be from budget manufacturers like Hisense, TCL, or Polaroid. The picture processing in these tends to be more basic, but for some its an affordable way of getting the biggest and brightest picture you can at a bargain price.

When you get to the £500-800 price range, you'll be looking more at the big names like Philips, Samsung, Panasonic, or LG – but most of them will have attractive propositions above the £1,000 mark too. Currys, Argos, John Lewis, Amazon, and Richer Sounds are the big UK retailers likely to be pushing the best deals.

What to look out for in a 4K TV

It's easy to be persuaded by talk of more pixels and ultra high definition images – but 4K isn't a guarantor of good picture quality.

Plenty of other factors like picture processing, motion smoothing, refresh rate, and nits (brightness) will affect everything you see onscreen. Higher-cost sets will tend to have the hardware to handle these things better, though there are still plenty of decent 4K offerings at a cheaper level.

Formats will be important too. Any 4K TV will be able to display HDR10 content – the market standard for 4K UHD video – but if you want to watch anything in the enhanced HDR10+ format, or its eye-popping competitor Dolby Vision, you'll need to make sure the set is compatible.

There's only so much 4K content available right now, though, and you'll need a 4K Blu-Ray player to play the right discs and DVDs if you're not streaming UHD content on Netflix, a UHD TV channel, or something similar.

Then there's the matter of size. You won't realistically find a 4K television smaller than 40 or 42 inches. There's only so small those pixels can go, after all. So you may want to gauge whether that's the largest you can fit around your other furniture, or if you have the space for a larger 55 or 65-inch set – with a good few feet viewing distance from the sofa.

The best 4K TV deals we saw last year

LG OLED55C7V 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV - now £1,499 (was £2,499) at Currys We awarded LG L7 5 stars in our review and last year saw it drop £1,000 in the Black Friday sales. You could also use the code TV10 for an extra 10% off, making it just £1,350 at Currys.

Sony Bravia KD43XE8004 4K - down to £599 (was £999) on Amazon If you're looking to spend a little more money on a 4K TV but 43-inches is the right size for your spot, this Android-powered Sony TV was the best bet last ye

Panasonic TX-40EX600B - down to £429 (was £749.99) on Amazon This model featured a 40-inch 4K screen with HDR, and includes Panasonic's excellent Smart TV OS – and dropped down to only £449.

A seriously massive Hisense HDR 4K TV - down to £1,999 (was £2,299) at Tesco How much TV can your home handle? You could knock a giant £300 off this HUGE 75-inch Hisense H75N6800UK 4K HDR TV at Tesco, down to £1,999 in last year's sales.

LG 43UJ630V - now £349 (was £429) This 43-inch TV had it all for a very low price. A HDR 4K display and with a top suite of Smart features including Netflix and Amazon Prime Instant video - not to mention five years free breakdown cover included.

Our deals predictions for Black Friday 2018

Not everything discounted last year will see the same deals repeated, but Black Friday always sees plenty of good savings from TV retailers, whether it's to shift old stock or draw buyers into a set they might not otherwise have considered.

We expect discounts on some of the older OLED sets out there, like the £1,299 Philips OLED 873, since upstaged by the OLED 803 and OLED+ 903. The Sony Bravia A1E OLED – £1,999 for the 55-inch model – is also ripe for a price slash, as is the £1,099 Sony Bravia XE90 LCD, both of which have since seen newer, more up-to-date models released in the meantime.

On the budget end, TCL's C-Series and Hisense's N6800 offer great 4K/HDR at affordable prices – each nestling around £600-700 – and now could be the time to get them at their lowest prices yet. Samsung's cheap-but-capable 4K smart TV, the Samsung NU7100, could also dip down from £549 to some very tempting levels.

