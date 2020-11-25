Trending

Best White Friday gaming deals in the UAE: the best deals on games, consoles, and more

By

White Friday gaming deals are live - see our top sale picks

Future
(Image credit: Future)
White Friday gaming deals have landed just days ahead of the official 2020 sale event. You find incredible prices on a range of games, consoles, and much more - all to up your gaming needs.

We're covering all the latest and greatest offers on video games up until and during White Friday, and highlighting the top picks that we find. 

With hundreds of product pages out there to comb through, though, it can be a lot to navigate – which is why we've brought together the very best White Friday gaming deals in one handy page. Big offers are already available, then, so if you've been saving up for a new console or particular game, now is the time to do it.

The best White Friday UAE gaming deals 

Video game deals

FIFA 21 (Xbox One / Xbox Series X) - AED 269 AED 198.90View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12 Months Membership - AED 185 AED 138View Deal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Carrying Case + Amiibo - AED 363 AED 299View Deal

Gaming console deals

Nintendo Switch (Animal Crossing Edition) - AED 1,749 AED 1,479View Deal

HTC VIVE Cosmos - AED 3,299 AED 2,599View Deal

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB - AED 1,600 AED 1,398View Deal

Xbox Series X with 2 Controllers and 3 Months Gamepass - AED 2,529 AED 2,429View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle - AED 2,049 AED 1,179View Deal

Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 - AED 1,688 AED 1,549View Deal

Xbox Series S with 2 Controllers and 3 Months Gamepass - AED 1,679 AED 1,579View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 - AED 1,730 AED 1,549View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + 3 Games + Carrying Case - AED 1,425 AED 1,199View Deal

SEGA Mega Drive Mini Console - AED 349 AED 199View Deal

Gaming PC / laptop deals

Acer Nitro 5 AN515 Gaming Notebok + Headset/Mouse + 24'' Acer Gaming Monitor - AED 3,699 AED 3,399View Deal

MSI GE63 Raider - AED 7,199 AED 5,499View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop - AED 5,843 AED 4,299View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk0023ne Laptop - AED 3,869 AED 2,999View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G G731GT-AU062T Gaming Laptop - AED 5,299 AED 4,399View Deal

Gaming Accessories deals

Cougar Mars Gaming Desk - AED 1,499 AED 1,299View Deal

Cougar Armor Gaming Chair - AED 899 AED 729 View Deal

BenQ 27 Inch 1080p Eye Care Gaming Monitor - AED 749 AED 476View Deal

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel for Xbox One and PC - AED 945.98 AED 849View Deal

Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum - AED 859 AED 499View Deal

Buying advice

How can I get the best White Friday gaming deals?

White Friday can be stressful; after all, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of deals to sift through, and it can be difficult to know which deals are best for you. 

So, it's worth doing your homework ahead of time. That means checking out the retailers you think you might buy from during November, and looking out for any artificially inflated prices. 

Over the years, we've found that many of the best value deals tend to appear the closer you get to the actual White Friday weekend, especially on more expensive products where retailers could still make a profit while knocking a hefty amount off the price.

It's also well worth bookmarking this page, as well as our main White Friday deals page – we'll be scouring the web for the very best tech deals, sifting through all the rubbish ones so you don't have to.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the White Friday period, and we’ve put all the best White Friday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.