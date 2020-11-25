Best White Friday 2020 headphones and speakers deals in the UAE: huge savings on Apple AirPods, Sony headphones, and more

We're seeing some of the best White Friday headphones and speakers deals we've ever spotted in the run up to the big day on November 27.

We've been diligently trawling the web for the best early White Friday deals, and we'll be updating this page daily to ensure you can buy the headphones of your dreams without breaking the bank.

There are already lots of fantastic headphones deals to be had, and we've highlighted some of the hottest White Friday discounts you can get your hands on today.

White Friday is always a great time to pick up a pair of discounted headphones – and Amazon Prime Day set the bar high in October, with discounts on everything from the best headphones of 2020 to neat deals on budget earbuds.

So far we've seen all-time-low prices for the AirPods Pro, the Powerbeats Pro, the Sony WH-1000XM4 and more – though hot ticket items like these are sure to sell out fast, so you'll need to be prepared well in advance.

That's where we come in – we've been analyzing the very best White Friday headphone deals from last year to give you an idea of what you can expect from the sales in 2020.

The best White Friday audio deals

What to expect

What audio deals can I expect this White Friday?

Like last year, we're expecting the Apple AirPods and the AirPods Pro to be incredibly popular over White Friday 2020, especially now that the latter have been upgraded with a clever Spatial Audio feature.

When is White Friday 2020? This year, White Friday falls on November 27, 2020, though deals tend to start at least a week in advance of the big day, so be sure to mark November 20 in your calendar. Cyber Monday 2020 follows on November 30, 2020, giving you another chance to get your hands on some fantastic deals; this is when we tend to see site-wide discounts as opposed to the individual discounts common on White Friday.

While the AirPods Pro weren't significantly discounted in 2019, we think that we'll be in for some big price cuts this year now that they're a little older (and rumors that the AirPods Studio, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro Lite will soon be launched means older models could be discounted heavily).

We're expecting some great true wireless earbuds deals in general over White Friday and Cyber Monday 2020, as cheaper models have become more commonplace over the last year.

As for noise-cancelling over-ear headphones? We think we'll being seeing some big discounts on the immensely popular Sony WH-100XM3 now that they've been usurped by the Sony WH-1000XM4. Sennheiser has also released a few new headphones over the past year, which means older models like the Momentum 3 Wireless could be discounted.

Running headphones were pretty popular over White Friday and Cyber Monday last year, with great deals on models like the Powerbeats Pro and the Powerbeats 3 – and now that the latter has been succeeded by the new Powerbeats, those discounts are set to get even bigger in 2020.

WhiteFriday advice

How can I find the best White Friday headphone deals?

If you want to find the very best headphone deals this White Friday, be sure to bookmark this page right now – we'll be bringing you the best deals from the beginning of November 2020, when the sales season kicks off.

It's also worth doing some research ahead of White Friday 2020, as some retailers up prices from August through to October so they can offer supposedly amazing discounts on White Friday.

So, if you have a pair of headphones in mind that you want to buy in November, make a note of the price now and don't be fooled by any devious price hikes. In the same vein, avoid "too good to be true" prices on brands you haven't heard of – there are lots of extremely cheap true wireless earbuds on Amazon that may not be worth your money.

In general, it's best to stick to brands you know and retailers you trust – and these are the deals we'll be posting here at TechRadar, so you can shop with total peace of mind.

If the headphones you have your eye on are particularly popular – like the AirPods Pro for example – bear in mind that any really good deals are likely to sell out quickly, so be ready to take action when you find a discount that appeals.

It's worth creating a wish list – and some retailers like Amazon allow you to do this on their site – so you don't have to waste time looking for the exact model you had in mind.

In case the headphones you want do sell out, it's a good idea to think of some back up models you might like to buy instead. Want the Sony WH-1000XM3? Consider the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, a similar model that may not sell out so quickly on November 27.

Of course, if you do miss out on White Friday, Cyber Monday will be just around the corner, giving you another stab at landing a fantastic deal on the headphones you've been lusting over.