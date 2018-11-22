Apple Watch Series 3 gets a $50 Black Friday price drop across all variants

Best Buy has a great Apple Watch 3 Black Friday deal which saves you $50 on any variant of the third generation smartwatch.

So whether you want to pick up the Nike+ model, classic aluminum frame or the exclusive stainless steel body, you'll keep an extra 50 bucks in your wallet.

The Apple Watch 3 is no longer the latest and greatest of the firm's wearable (that's the Watch Series 4), but it's still a great performer providing good battery life, a clear, bright screen and fantastic fitness features.

It's still one of the best smartwatches on the market in terms of out-and-out functionality and raw power, and the sheer amount of things you can do with it. So if you've been considering picking one up, right now is a great time to do so.

Apple Watch Series 3 Black Friday deals

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm: $279 now $229 at Best Buy

This is a great deal for the third generation Apple Watch. You get to save a cool $50 off the list price, and in return treat your wrist (or a loved one's wrist) to the stylish 38mm Series 3 watch in either Space Grey or Silver.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm: $309 now $259 at Best Buy

This is a great deal for the third generation Apple Watch. You get to save a cool $50 off the list price, and in return the stylish 42mm Series 3 watch gives you a larger screen and longer battery life than the smaller 38mm version.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 + Cellular Black Friday deals

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm(Cellular): $379 now $329 at Best Buy

If you want connectivity without having to carry your iPhone around you'll want the Series 3 Apple Watch with cellular support. This Black Friday deal from Best Buy gives you a sweet $50 off.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm (Cellular): $409 now $359 at Best Buy

If you want connectivity without having to carry your iPhone around -and have larger wrists - you'll want the 42mm Series 3 Apple Watch with cellular support. This top Black Friday deal from Best Buy gets you $50 off making it more affordable.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm, Stainless Steel (Cellular): $579 now $529 at Best Buy

The standard Series 3 comes with an aluminum watch body, but for those who fancy a little more exclusivity on their wrist, the stainless steel Watch adds an extra layer of premium appeal to an already desirable smartwatch.View Deal