The Apple Watch 3 hits lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

Just ahead of the highly anticipated Walmart Black Friday sale, the retail giant is dropping massive discounts on popular gift ideas like the best-selling Apple smartwatch. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch 3 on sale for $170. That's a $109 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the Series 3 smartwatch. Walmart also has the Apple Watch 3 with Cellular on sale for $219.



The Apple Watch 3 is pack with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress. The Series 3 provides an 18-hour battery life and includes basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple Watch and a fantastic deal for a feature-packed smartwatch. This is an excellent opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping and score a crazy-good bargain before the Black Friday sale event officially begins.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $169.99 at Walmart

Walmart has brought the price of the Apple Watch 3 down to $170 just ahead of the Black Friday sale. That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch which includes GPS technology and heart rate monitoring.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm: $379 $219 at Walmart

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE connectivity on sale for $219. This deal not only slashes the price of the watch by $160, but it also includes a free Motile Power Bank charging pad which normally retails for $28.86.

