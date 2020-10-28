Apple Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals: what to expect in this year's sales

Apple Black Friday deals always present a prime opportunity for those seasonal sales hunters looking to snag themselves a cheap price on a top tech device. iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches, MacBooks and even AirPods will all be on the menu this year, and we're here to tell you what to expect come November 27, and also potentially help you score an early-bird deal.

Always an integral part of the larger Black Friday deals event, Apple devices are always hot ticket items over the holiday period, and we're expecting this year to be no different. We've been covering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals events for quite some years now, so we've put together this handy little guide to clue you in with everything you'll need to know come November.

Key dates, last year's deals, top retailers, and even some handy predictions can all be found right here just below. Everything's been sectioned out into neat categories so if you're simply looking for one device or another, just skip straight through to the part that's relevant to you. We've also got some of this week's best early Black Friday Apple deals here for you to check out. Yes, really, we're already seeing some great price cuts from leading retailers, so definitely make sure you give them a browse.

Nearly every Apple device will probably get discounted, but some price drops are sure to be better than others. There's a number of factors in play here - firstly how new is the device, and, secondly - are you looking to buy from Apple themselves, as it's normally other retailers which have the top-dollar sales over Black Friday.

As you probably already know, recent weeks have also seen a bevy of fantastic new releases from Apple, including the iPhone 12, iPad Air 4, and the 2020 iPad 10.2. If you're wondering our thoughts on whether these excellent new devices will go on sale, simply scroll down to the relevant sections and have a browse.

iPad deals

We're expecting big things with this year's Black Friday Apple iPad deals, not least because we've recently had two brand new entries drop - the new iPad Air 4, and the new standard 2020 10.2-inch iPad. These two brand new Apple tablets are fresh off the presses but we've already seen a few excellent price cuts already - roughly in the ballpark of $30 - $40 off. So far, these have been sneak peeks, but we'd bet money we'll be seeing similar deals over Black Friday itself.

New models mean we should also be seeing some great discounts on the older models too, hopefully on the 2020 iPad Pro models, which haven't seen many great deals so far. Last year we saw plenty of price cuts on the 2018 models, including an $80 discount at Walmart on the standard model. Again, there was a similar $150 discount on the 2017 iPad Pro at Walmart too, and we suspect we might see some similar discounts on the older stock come November too.

MacBook deals

MacBooks are another top contender for Apple deals over Black Friday, not least because there are plenty of retailers eager to compete for the best prices. Amazon and B&H tend to be top contenders, although last year we also saw Adorama offering some awesome deals on older models. Price cuts ranged from around $100 on the cheaper models to over $400 on the more premium options and we expect you'll be looking at similar savings come November.

So far this year we've seen the new 2020 MacBook Air go for as little as $849 over Amazon Prime Day, so we're expecting to see a return to this price on Black Friday, and potentially even lower. The newer MacBook Pro models might hopefully be seeing savings of up to $200 off if this year's earlier deals are anything to go by, although we do warn you in advance - these are always super popular deals so you'll want to act quickly to snag one before they sell out.

iPhone deals

One question dominates the Black Friday iPhone deals topic this year - will we be seeing top deals on the iPhone 12 and it's siblings. We definitely think so here at TechRadar, although we expect they won't be much better than this week's introductory iPhone 12 deals.

Instead, we think the action's mostly going to fall on the iPhone 11 and 2020 iPhone SE this year. Why? Firstly, it's been pretty quiet on the iPhone 11 deals front since the iPhone 12 was launched, which makes us think some of the bigger carriers are holding their stock for a big offer come November - potentially a free device with an unlimited plan. The iPhone SE is absolutely a dead cert for a stellar sale over Black Friday though as we've already seen Verizon offer the device up for completely free when purchased with an unlimited plan recently.

All this, coupled with Apple's amazing trade-in program means we could be seeing some bargain-basement iPhone deals this November, and, fingers crossed - a free iPhone 11 deal.

Apple Watch deals

Yep, you guessed it, Apple Watch deals hunters should also be more than well catered for in this year's Black Friday sales event. Two new devices have launched recently - the Apple Watch Series 6, and the Apple Watch SE, and they're already gracing the shelves of many leading retailers in the US as we speak.

Amazon Prime Day, the second biggest sales event of the year after Black Friday, actually yielded some great, albeit small $25 discounts on the Apple Watch 6 and we expect we'll be seeing something similar over Black Friday. We haven't seen anything yet on the Apple Watch SE so far, although it's very much early days.

We'll definitely be seeing some price cuts on the Apple Watch Series 3, which should, fingers crossed, be breaking its prior price cut record of $169 on Black Friday. The Series 5 might be seeing some good deals too, although stocks are looking pretty depleted right now and we're not sure they'll be returning in time for November.

AirPods deals

AirPods deals will absolutely be returning with a vengeance this year over Black Friday. The AirPods were actually something of a hot ticket item in last year's sales, pretty much selling out everywhere at every leading retailer after minimal (and some would say meagre) price cuts.

If you weren't one of those folks scrambling to pick up a pair of AirPods over last Black Friday then it's looking like you'll be more than rewarded for your patience this year. Retailers have plenty of stocks right now, and, what's more - we've seen absolutely awesome price cuts on all the AirPods models recently.

The AirPods Pro, for example, have been going for as little as $200, while the standard AirPods with Wireless charging case have been seen for as low as $159. If stocks hold out in the lead-up to Black Friday, we'll definitely be seeing these price cuts return soon.



Last year's Black Friday Apple deals

Last year's Black Friday deals at the Apple store

Frequently asked questions

When is Black Friday 2020?

Since the dawn of time, or something like that, Black Friday has taken place on the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving.

That means this year Black Friday is on November 27 2020. However, the deals onslaught will begin well before that, likely on or even before Thanksgiving itself. This varies from retailer to retailer as they try to outdo each other with earlier and earlier deals, but the best stuff typically lands in the time between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday always falls on the Monday immediately following Black Friday weekend, making Cyber Monday 2020 land on November 30.

Again, however, Cyber Monday deals will likely begin on the Saturday or Sunday beforehand, so don't find yourself left out.

Does Apple do Black Friday sales?

While Apple hasn't revealed its Black Friday deals this year, we can always look to its previous deals to understand what discounts we could see going into the season.

In years past, Apple had its own official version of Cyber Monday weekend running on its site, but it's calling it a 'Shopping Event' and there weren't any actual discounts on devices.

Instead, Apple offered gift cards with purchases of certain products until Cyber Monday ended. Bigger discounts (further below in the list) from Authorized Apple retailers like B&H Photo frequently outmatched Apple's own discounts, so be aware of where you're shopping.

Pro tip: we're expecting Apple to have another big 'Shopping Event' concluding on Cyber Monday (November 30 this year). While the tech giant will be potentially offering some discounts on gift cards to its storefronts, getting $200 off the Apple Store isn't as good as saving $300 on a MacBook at another retailer. When the time comes we'll point you in the right direction for the top deals, so we recommend bookmarking this page for later reference.

Which retailers have the best Apple Black Friday deals?

Amazon - simply awesome deals on all devices, but they sell out fast.

simply awesome deals on all devices, but they sell out fast. Best Buy - always hot on the heels of Amazon with the best deals over Black Friday.

always hot on the heels of Amazon with the best deals over Black Friday. Walmart - again, a top, top choice for all Apple devices.

again, a top, top choice for all Apple devices. B&H Photo - a wildcard option, always surprises with competitive prices.

a wildcard option, always surprises with competitive prices. Adorama - a fantastic retailer to check if you're looking for Apple deals on older devices.

How to get the best Apple deals on Black Friday

Apple rarely ever discounts its own devices, particularly not its latest and greatest gadgets, like the iPhone 12 or latest iPads. The company sometimes bundles in some extra App Store credit with a deal, but that's about as far as it goes from Apple directly.

That means you’ll need to pay close attention to online retailers in order to find the best iPhone deals, you might even find a sale on the new iPhone 12's. And, even when the price is cut, there’s a premium to Apple devices, so set a budget and stick to it – could you get a faster, newer product in a similar category if you don’t buy Apple? Consider any Android or Windows alternatives – there are sure to be plenty of Dell Cyber Monday deals out there.

Oddly enough, camera hardware retailers in the US, particularly B&H Photo and Adorama, are known to sell MacBook products at below list price during Cyber Monday weekend. Specifically, last year's models will be found at favorable prices. Here are the current top MacBook Pro 13-inch deals:

