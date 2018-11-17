Amazon has cut up to 35% off Western Digital hard drives

Amazon has continued its run of reducing prices before Black Friday even officially starts, and this time it's cut 35% from the price of various Western Digital hard drives and solid state drives (SSDs).

Western Digital is a well-known brand in the hard drive world, and its products are reliable and well made, which means you don't need to worry about storing your irreplaceable files on these drives.

They are quick and easy ways to expand the storage space on your PC, laptop or even games console, and Amazon's latest Black Friday deals cover both internal and external hard drives. We highlight the best deals below.

WD 2TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive £69.36 £52.99 at Amazon

This external hard drive is designed for both PCs and games consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One, and ups the capacity to a huge 2TB of storage. It connects via USB 3.0 for speedy file transfers. This deal expires midnight November 25.View Deal

WD Blue 3D NAND Internal SSD M.2 SATA 2TB £369.99 £289.99 at Amazon

If you want to give your PC a serious speed increase, then an M.2 SSD is the way to go, offering much faster speeds than standard SSDs. This deal has had £80 knocked off, and offers a huge 2TB capacity. This deal expires midnight November 25.View Deal

WD My Passport Portable SSD 512GB £144.99 £109.99 at Amazon

This My Passport model has a solid state drive, which means it's much faster to move files between your PC and this drive. While the 512GB capacity isn't huge, it should be enough for many people, and its price has been cut by £35. This deal expires midnight November 25.View Deal

WD My Passport Portable SSD 2TB £540.44 £389.99 at Amazon

Fancy a larger capacity version of the above? This still features an SSD, but ups the capacity to a huge 2TB. The price jump is quite high, but Amazon has dropped it by £150. This deal expires midnight November 25.View Deal

WD My Passport Portable 4TB £133.14 £91.99 at Amazon

Give your PC, laptop or console a huge storage increase with this My Passport external hard drive. It provides 4TB of space, which is enough to hold thousands of photos, videos and more. This deal expires midnight November 25.View Deal