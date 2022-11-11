If you’re after the best twin mattress under $100, then look no further. Below you’ll find our top picks of these affordable small mattresses designed for solo sleepers. Just like the selection in our best mattress guide, these twin mattresses are comfortable and supportive. And while they may not have the top features of the more expensive mattresses on the market (under $100 is the cheapest you can buy a new twin mattress for), if you need a spare bed for a guest room, rented accommodation or for a younger member of the family, then a twin mattress is a good solution.

If you’re looking for more great-value mattresses, but don’t mind paying over $100 for improved features or materials then check out our guide to the best cheap mattresses. Alternatively, don’t forget to keep an eye out for mattress sales, where you’re sure to pick up plenty of lower priced bargains (the Black Friday mattress deals can yield especially low prices). For now, let’s take a look at the best twin mattresses under $100.

The best twin mattress under $100 in 2022 – as chosen by experts

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Linenspa)

1. Linenspa 6 Inch Innerspring Mattress The best innerspring mattress under $100 Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): 7 (firm) Height: 6 inches Trial length: n/a Shipping: Free Warranty: 10-year limited warranty Price (RRP): $99.99 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Delivered in a box + Good quality for the price + 10-year warranty Reasons to avoid - Too firm for some - Spring beds don’t suit everybody

This affordable innerspring twin mattress starts at one cent shy of $100 and offers plenty of compact comfort, with a firm feel delivered by a 1-inch layer of foam over 5 inches of springs.

The firmness is ideal for back or stomach sleepers, and the dimensions are versatile enough for kids beds including bunk beds, as well as day beds, trundle beds or RV beds for all members of the family.

Made by trusted sleep brand Linenspa, this best twin mattress is also an excellent choice for hot sleepers, with the spring layers guaranteeing good airflow, while a quilted foam cover adds cozy comfort. It comes delivered in a box, and has a 10-year warranty.

This innerspring mattress is a fantastic bargain, with a majority five-star rating and more than 62,000 reviews on Amazon. Most of the reviews focus positively on the firmness level and quality on offer, while less favorable reviews mention the bed not filling out properly, and that it was too firm.

(Image credit: NapQueen)

2. NapQueen Innerspring 6 inch The best hypoallergenic twin mattress under $100 Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): 6 (medium-firm) Height: 6 inches Trial length: n/a Shipping: Free Warranty: 10-year limited warranty Price (RRP): $99.98 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Cozy jacquard top + Made with non-toxic materials + Medium-firmness Reasons to avoid - Too firm for lighter adult body weights

If you’re looking for a little extra luxury for your child’s bedroom, this affordable twin bed by NapQueen is a good option. It’s made using CertiPUR-US certified polyurethane foam without harmful fiberglass, VOCs, heavy metals, formaldehyde or other toxic substances, making it more suitable if your child has allergies.

The medium-firm feel is ideal for front-sleepers, or for anyone preferring a more reactive feel – ideal if you tend to swap sleeping positions. The bed is made using 13.5 gauge steel coils for full body support, with a layer of high-density foam to support pressure points. There is also a fire-retardant barrier for safety and a cozy knitted jacquard top for an extra layer of comfort.

There are just under 1,500 reviews for this bed on Amazon, with 65% of customers giving it 5 out of 5 stars. Most reviewers agreed there was enough comfort on offer for the price, however the lower-rated reviews mentioned that the mattress was too firm.

(Image credit: HomeLife)

3. HomeLife Comfort Sleep 6-Inch mattress The best twin mattress under $100 on Amazon Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): 7-8 (firm) Height: 6 inches Trial length: n/a Shipping: $37 Warranty: n/a Price (RRP): $81.99 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Good for back sleepers Reasons to avoid - Lesser build quality - Very firm

This highly rated innerspring mattress comes with plenty of coziness for your money. The design features independently pocketed 15-gauge coils, as well as quality foam and polyester between the cover and spring layer for optimal comfort. The foam is 100% GreenFoam Certified.

Like others in our list, this best twin mattress under $100 comes shipped in a box for your convenience. With 2 inches of plush foam, the firm-feel bed offers a plush ultra-soft surface, making it ideal for back sleepers who want support as well as a bit of extra coziness. At $81.99, the price cannot be beaten, and right now, Amazon is offering a further discount and you can get the Home Life Comfort Sleep 6-Inch mattress for $63.09. Bear in mind you will have to pay shipping on this one, so that could take the price nearer to $100.

There are plenty of happy customers for the HomeLife Comfort Sleep 6-Inch mattress and there are more than 2,225 reviews, and nearly 60% 5-star ratings. Positive comments mention great value, plenty of comfort and swift shipping, while some less positive comments mention cheaper build-quality including squeaky springs.

(Image credit: IKEA)

4. IKEA Vannareid mattress The best twin mattress under $100 for daybeds Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): 7-8 (-firm) Height: 4¾ inches Trial length: n/a Shipping: n/a Warranty: 10-year limited warranty Price (RRP): $99.99 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Cover can be removed/washed + Great fit for IKEA daybeds Reasons to avoid - No user reviews available yet - Could be too shallow for standard beds

IKEA’s Vannareid bed is a “great choice for your daybed thanks to its perfectly dimensioned size”. You may also like it for its practicality, as this twin mattress comes with a removable cover that can be machine washed. Hot sleepers will appreciate the individually wrapped pocket springs that help air circulate and regulate body temperature, meanwhile a layer of foam on top offers cushioning comfort and support. Other perks include practical handles on the sides to help you move the mattress, and the bed also comes packaged in a roll for easy delivery.

At time of writing, this is a new addition to the IKEA mattress range, so it's yet to be reviewed, but if the company’s other reviews are anything to go by, then the quality, value for money and ease of use should all be there. At 4 and 3/4 inches deep, this mattress is more shallow than others in our twin mattress list, but bear in mind this one has been developed to go specifically with IKEA’s daybeds.

(Image credit: IKEA)

5. IKEA Minnesund mattress The best twin foam mattress under $100 Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness (1-10): 7-8 (-firm) Height: 3⅞ inches Trial length: n/a Shipping: n/a Warranty: 10-year limited warranty Price (RRP): $99.99 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + All foam for extra comfort + Washable cover + Child-safe zipper Reasons to avoid - Shallow depth

As with the Vannareid mattress, the Minnesund’s shallow height and narrow width is a perfect match for an IKEA daybed or children’s extendable bed. The difference here however is that the Minnesund twin bed is all-foam, so it delivers plenty of support and comfort, as well as resilience.

It has a removable cover and can be washed by machine, making it a perfect option for young families or households with pets. It is conveniently delivered in a roll, which is easy to unpackage, and it also comes with a 10-year limited warranty. Other features include a child-safe zipper and foam that is more renewable and recycled.

This best twin mattress by IKEA has around 170 reviews on the brand’s website. It scores highly when it comes to value for money, and the feedback mentions it is one of the best mattresses on the market in its category and that it works well as a firm floor-sleeping mattress with added cushioning for joints. More negative reviews were disappointed by the thinness of the mattress, finding it too firm and shallow for their needs.

How to choose the best twin mattress under $100

For under $100 it will be tricky to find the best materials and build-quality in a twin bed, however you will still find plenty of options available that will be perfectly good enough for your needs.

If you’re looking for a spare mattress for occasional use on a guest bed or if you need a smaller bed that will soon be outgrown by a child or a teenager, then a cheaper mattress is the ideal solution.

Look for all the same things you would expect in a more expensive mattress, such as firmness, cooling qualities such as breathable cotton covers, or extra layers of comfort if you’re after added pressure relief.

If you’re ordering online, you will still find plenty of options that deliver for free and offer a decent warranty. However, you might not get the perks of more expensive mattresses such as a 100-night trial or free returns.

Should I buy a twin mattress for under $100?

Buying a twin mattress for under $100 is a good option if you are on a budget or need an extra mattress for your home for occasional use. However, it’s worth pointing out that a mattress at this price might not come with the same build quality as a more recognized brand, but you should still find enough comfort for your needs.

While a very cheap mattress is rarely discounted further, if you did want to spend a little more on a better-quality mattress, then many of the top brands have frequent sales including on their twin sizes.

However, bear in mind that while you are unlikely to find an option for under $100 with a top brand, you will get a mattress that will last you longer, offering better value for money in the long run.