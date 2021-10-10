The best PC games to get your creative juices flowing

The best PC games themselves are great examples of creativity, but what about games that encourage or require you to be creative in-game? And by “creativity,” we mean having to draw or paint or make music, for example.

In this guide, we'll look at some of the best examples of these PC games, and what makes them excellent ways to express your creativity.

1. Garry’s Mod

We would probably be run off the internet if we didn’t add Garry’s Mod to this list.

Developed by Facepunch Studios and published by Valve, Gmod is a sandbox game that allows you to manipulate objects and the world around you. There are no objectives, just to create. You can import assets, objects and sources from other games like Team Fortress, make your own games, movies, and bizarre weird disfigured monstrosities whilst getting used to its vast, catalogue of tools and materials.



It’s not the most user-friendly, but that’s part of the fun and appeal of Gmod. So, get your copy on Steam.

2. Passpartout: The Starving Artist

Are you a starving artist? Would you like to be one? Well, Passpartout: The Starving Artist can help. Developed and published by Flamebait Games, you actually do real drawings in an in-game program similar to MS Paint.

You play as a French artist carving out their destiny in the art world, by drawing, ahem... masterpieces. Well, since art is subjective, your stick person might just win over the ire or adoration of the art scene you have to impress. And do your best, because you have baguette and wine bills to pay, and they are most definitely not going to pay for themselves.

Grab a copy of Passpartout: The Starving Artist on Steam.

3. Minecraft

With Minecraft, it’s not necessarily the actual stand-alone game that wins it creativity points, but the opportunities to be creative. Minecraft is what you make it, literally. You can build breath-taking, jaw-dropping cities and towns, or the “ACTUAL most inefficient staircase”.

You can affect the look of your builds by downloading different mods, or stretch your creative juices by making your own mods, game modes, or creating ambitious mega objects like the fully scaled and detailed Starship Enterprise NCC-1701-A made by a player named Kusanagi.

Whatever you choose to build, the possibilities are endless. Grab your own copy of Minecraft and get creating!

4. Chicory: A Colorful Tale

In this colorful extravaganza set in a coloring book world, you solve puzzles, access new places, unlock paint abilities, help friends and save the world by drawing and painting on it.

Published by Finji and developed by Greg Lobanov, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is a top-down adventure- RPG. In it, superstar artist Chicory, goes missing along with all the color in the world.

You play as a dog, who happens to be Chicory's biggest fan, who wields a magic brush that restores life back into the world through the use of color. Sounds good?

Then grab yourself a copy of Chicory: A Colorful Tale on Steam.

5. Kerbal Space Program

Developed by Squad and published by Private Division, Kerbal Space Program, challenges you to be creative by building a spacecraft that uses real life orbital and aerodynamic physics.

In this popular and respected simulation game, you are in charge of a space program for the green googly-eyed aliens, the Kerbals. You have to build spacecrafts that can fly, and because well, gravity, patience is a must. So, if you manage to get your spacecraft off the ground, then bravo!

KSP 2 is due for release in 2022, but until then grab a copy of the much-loved KSP on Steam.

6. Life Is Strange

All Life is Strange titles count as creative to us, so this entry covers the whole franchise.

Originally developed by DONTNOD Entertainment (later Deck Nine for the remastered versions of 1&2, Before the Storm and the new, True Colors), and published by Square Enix, Life Is Strange is a story-rich episodic adventure game.

The creativity in this game lies in choice. Every single decision you make in Life is Strange can have a consequence that will determine the way the story progresses. So, choose wisely.

Life is Strange, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Life is Strange 2, and Life is Strange: True Colors are available on Steam.

7. Contraption Maker

Developed by Game Dev Castle and published by Top Meadow, Contraption Maker is a sandbox game in which you build puzzles, and various kinds of contraptions.

You can build and share your creations, play official puzzles within the game and user-created puzzles with over 1000 to choose from in Steam Workshop. You can create your own factories, collaborate with up to eight players to build contraptions together, you can even make your own games using Contraption Maker’s engine and assets in its built-in JavaScript editor.

The possibilities are endless, and hours of fun are promised, so grab yourself a copy on Steam.

8. Among Us

What is creative about Among Us you ask? The lies, deception and skulduggery! Sounds harsh, but it’s true.

Developed and published by Innersloth, Among Us is a 2D multiplayer, online co-op game that requires you to work as a team to prepare your spaceship for departure while trying to find the impostor or impostors among you.

You have to put your acting skills to the test on this one, as the impostor has to ensure they’re not detected so they can kill everyone on the spaceship before it can leave.

So, fancy never trusting your friends ever again? Well, get it on Steam then.

9. Lo FI Chip-Hop Machine

LOFI Chip Hop Machine is not a conventional game as it features, in fact, no gameplay. It does, however, use 8-bit chip sounds and it's all done in a pixel art style. The artwork moves in sync with the beats and changes based on the time of day.

LOFI Chip-Hop Machine is developed and published by Fricochet on itch.io. Basically, the aim of the game is for you to make your own lo-fi beats, or relax to the tunes included with the game.

And if you’re not familiar with drum machines, there’s an awesome step-by-step tutorial to help you get acquainted with it.

Grab a copy on Fricochet’s itch.io page.

Any of these take your fancy? Great! So, go and get creative and get those endorphins pumping. You never know, you might even decide you want a life of financial uncertainty, and harsh criticism and become a full-time artist, whatever you do, just have fun being creative.

