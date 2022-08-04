Raksha Bandhan: Best tech gifts to get for your brother

Raksha Bandhan is happening on August 11, and now is the perfect time to order the perfect gift for your brother.
To help you out, we have listed several tech gifts that we think would be an ideal gift for your brother. Go through each of these gift ideas and select the one that would be a perfect gift for your brother.
Raksha Bandhan tech gift ideas for your brother
These over-the-ear headphones from JBL will be a great gift for your brother during this Raksha Bandhan. JBL Tune 760NC comes with good sound quality and it comes with Active Noise Cancellation.
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is a great smart watch to get for your brother for this Raksha Bandhan day. It comes with a great display and comes with all the health tracking features needed.
If your brother still uses wired earphones, it's time you gifted him a great pair of truly
wireless earbuds. It comes with great audio quality for the price and comes with ANC, which isn't that common at the price point.
If your brother loves music and partying, this is a gift worth checking out. Soundcore Select Pro bluetooth speaker comes with great sound that can even rival some budget 2.1 speakers. It also looks cool with its LEDs on the speakers.
Buy Soundcore Select Pro Bluetooth speaker from Flipkart (opens in new tab)
Rs. 5,999
Logitech Mx Master series of mice are a must have if your brother is working on his laptop all day round. This will be a gift that will transform his productivity. It comes with a great ergonomic design and excellent productivity centric features.
This will be a good gift for your brother if he's someone who misses alarms set in phones. And this alarm clock supports setting multiple alarms like in phones.
Buy Bulfyss USB rechargeable alarm clock from Amazon (opens in new tab)
Rs. 1,099
Your brother will love this little smart bulb from Philips. It lets you control the color of the light with an app and also voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.
