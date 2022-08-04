Raksha Bandhan: Best tech gifts to get for your brother

From smartwatches to over-the-ear headphones

Raksha Bandhan GIfts for Brother
(Image credit: Pixahive/Amit Dabas)

Raksha Bandhan is happening on August 11, and now is the perfect time to order the perfect gift for your brother. 

To help you out, we have listed several tech gifts that we think would be an ideal gift for your brother. Go through each of these gift ideas and select the one that would be a perfect gift for your brother.

Raksha Bandhan tech gift ideas for your brother

JBL Tune 760NC

(Image credit: Amazon)

JBL Tune 760NC

A cool headphone for your bro.

Good active noise cancellation
Long battery life

These over-the-ear headphones from JBL will be a great gift for your brother during this Raksha Bandhan. JBL Tune 760NC comes with good sound quality and it comes with Active Noise Cancellation. 

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini

(Image credit: Michael Sawh)

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini

A cool smartwatch in budget for your brother

Good quality display
New pomodoro timer feature

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is a great smart watch to get for your brother for this Raksha Bandhan day. It comes with a great display and comes with all the health tracking features needed.

oppo enco air 2 pro

(Image credit: Amazon)

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro

A great pair of earbuds in budget

Great sound quality
Good battery life
Active noise cancellation

If your brother still uses wired earphones, it's time you gifted him a great pair of truly
 wireless earbuds. It comes with great audio quality for the price and comes with ANC, which isn't that common at the price point.

soundcore select pro

(Image credit: Amazon)

Soundcore Select Pro Bluetooth Speaker

A great gift for party lovers

Great sound
Looks cool

If your brother loves music and partying, this is a gift worth checking out. Soundcore Select Pro bluetooth speaker comes with great sound that can even rival some budget 2.1 speakers. It also looks cool with its LEDs on the speakers.

(opens in new tab)

Buy Soundcore Select Pro Bluetooth speaker from Flipkart (opens in new tab)

Rs. 5,999

View (opens in new tab)

logitech mx master 3

(Image credit: Amazon)

Logitech Mx Master 3

For your hardworking brother

Logitech Mx Master series of mice are a must have if your brother is working on his laptop all day round. This will be a gift that will transform his productivity. It comes with a great ergonomic design and excellent productivity centric features.

Bulfyss usb alarm clock

(Image credit: Amazon)

Bulfyss USB rechargeable alarm clock

A great gift for your brother to wake up to.

3 different alarms

This will be a good gift for your brother if he's someone who misses alarms set in phones. And this alarm clock supports setting multiple alarms like in phones.

(opens in new tab)

Buy Bulfyss USB rechargeable alarm clock from Amazon (opens in new tab)

Rs. 1,099

View Deal (opens in new tab)

philips wiz smart bulb

(Image credit: Amazon)

Philips Wiz smart bulb

Can be controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant
Affordable

Your brother will love this little smart bulb from Philips. It lets you control the color of the light with an app and also voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Abhijith S
Abhijith S

Abhijith specialises in phones, computing and everything Tech at Techradar. He is based out of Kerala. He has been writing about Tech since 2013, on his own blog. He also used to host a YouTube channel about phones. 