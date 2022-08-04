Raksha Bandhan: Best tech gifts to get for your brother

Raksha Bandhan is happening on August 11, and now is the perfect time to order the perfect gift for your brother.

To help you out, we have listed several tech gifts that we think would be an ideal gift for your brother. Go through each of these gift ideas and select the one that would be a perfect gift for your brother.

Raksha Bandhan tech gift ideas for your brother

(Image credit: Amazon)

JBL Tune 760NC A cool headphone for your bro. Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Good active noise cancellation Long battery life

These over-the-ear headphones from JBL will be a great gift for your brother during this Raksha Bandhan. JBL Tune 760NC comes with good sound quality and it comes with Active Noise Cancellation.

(Image credit: Michael Sawh)

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini A cool smartwatch in budget for your brother specifications Colour Black, Green, Pink, Silver Condition New View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Good quality display New pomodoro timer feature

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is a great smart watch to get for your brother for this Raksha Bandhan day. It comes with a great display and comes with all the health tracking features needed.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro A great pair of earbuds in budget Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Great sound quality Good battery life Active noise cancellation

If your brother still uses wired earphones, it's time you gifted him a great pair of truly

wireless earbuds. It comes with great audio quality for the price and comes with ANC, which isn't that common at the price point.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Soundcore Select Pro Bluetooth Speaker A great gift for party lovers Visit Site (opens in new tab) Great sound Looks cool

If your brother loves music and partying, this is a gift worth checking out. Soundcore Select Pro bluetooth speaker comes with great sound that can even rival some budget 2.1 speakers. It also looks cool with its LEDs on the speakers.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Logitech Mx Master 3 For your hardworking brother specifications Colour Black, Grey Condition New, Refurbished View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Logitech Mx Master series of mice are a must have if your brother is working on his laptop all day round. This will be a gift that will transform his productivity. It comes with a great ergonomic design and excellent productivity centric features.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Bulfyss USB rechargeable alarm clock A great gift for your brother to wake up to. Visit Site (opens in new tab) 3 different alarms

This will be a good gift for your brother if he's someone who misses alarms set in phones. And this alarm clock supports setting multiple alarms like in phones.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Philips Wiz smart bulb View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Can be controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant Affordable

Your brother will love this little smart bulb from Philips. It lets you control the color of the light with an app and also voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.