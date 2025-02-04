The impressive Sonos Ace headphones are back to a record-low price at Amazon

I know the best earbuds are all the rage at the moment but let's not forget that the best headphones can produce outstanding sound and look great while doing so. One such example is the Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones, which are now on sale at Amazon for $349 (was $449). That's a record-low price for the pair of four-star headphones.

The Sonos Ace headphones might be the manufacturer's first foray into the premium headphone market but they're no stranger to producing devices that generate great sound. As a brand known for creating some of the best soundbars and speaker quality, its knowledge about audio is something to trust. And these pair well with Sonos soundbars to heighten your movie-watching experience with headphones.

Today's best Sonos Ace deal

Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones: was $449 now $349 at Amazon The Sonos Ace wireless headphones generate outstanding audio thanks to the built-in Dolby Atmos audio technology. Additionally, they offer hi-res wired and wired support as well as Sonos soundbar connectivity. This deal price of $349 is great for headphones that amplify the experience of a home theater, even when you need to keep the sound to yourself.

Our tester wrote in our Sonos Ace review that, "they're my favorite headphones to date for movies, and their integration with Sonos Arc (and more soundbars to come) really pushes that forward". Dolby Atmos support also pushes it ahead of the competition and the hi-res wired and wired support makes them pleasingly adaptable.

It might not beat Sony in terms of noise cancellation and they aren't good enough with music to match audiophile-level headphones, but the Sonos Ace has enough perks that movie lovers will likely find something to appreciate.

The Sonos Ace are some of the best wireless headphones for movies but if you're looking for headphones that fill a different niche, check out our guide to the best headphones instead.