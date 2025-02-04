The impressive Sonos Ace headphones are back to a record-low price at Amazon
Save on these top headphones for movie lovers
I know the best earbuds are all the rage at the moment but let's not forget that the best headphones can produce outstanding sound and look great while doing so. One such example is the Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones, which are now on sale at Amazon for $349 (was $449). That's a record-low price for the pair of four-star headphones.
The Sonos Ace headphones might be the manufacturer's first foray into the premium headphone market but they're no stranger to producing devices that generate great sound. As a brand known for creating some of the best soundbars and speaker quality, its knowledge about audio is something to trust. And these pair well with Sonos soundbars to heighten your movie-watching experience with headphones.
Today's best Sonos Ace deal
The Sonos Ace wireless headphones generate outstanding audio thanks to the built-in Dolby Atmos audio technology. Additionally, they offer hi-res wired and wired support as well as Sonos soundbar connectivity. This deal price of $349 is great for headphones that amplify the experience of a home theater, even when you need to keep the sound to yourself.
Our tester wrote in our Sonos Ace review that, "they're my favorite headphones to date for movies, and their integration with Sonos Arc (and more soundbars to come) really pushes that forward". Dolby Atmos support also pushes it ahead of the competition and the hi-res wired and wired support makes them pleasingly adaptable.
It might not beat Sony in terms of noise cancellation and they aren't good enough with music to match audiophile-level headphones, but the Sonos Ace has enough perks that movie lovers will likely find something to appreciate.
The Sonos Ace are some of the best wireless headphones for movies but if you're looking for headphones that fill a different niche, check out our guide to the best headphones instead.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.