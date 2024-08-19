The exceptional Sony WH-1000XM5 are down to their lowest-ever price at Best Buy

Listening to music is the perfect form of escapism and it’s even better when you do so through some of the best headphones around. Today, you can buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 at Best Buy for $299.99 (was $399.99) which is the lowest we’ve ever seen them.

Previously, the Sony WH-1000XM5 dipped to just above that figure but discounts have been few and far between in 2024. So that's why it's a great time to pick up these popular headphones, which are also the same price at Amazon if you prefer to buy there.

Easily one of the best headphone deals out there, the Sony WH-1000XM5 offer fantastic noise cancellation, a comfy fit, and everything else you could want from a great pair of headphones.

Today’s best Sony headphones deal

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are now available for a record-low price at Best Buy. These cans use intelligent technology to ensure you can zone out and listen to your favorites without disturbances and in terrific audio quality. Two processors control eight microphones for unparalleled noise cancellation, which is automatically optimized based on your situation. Alongside that, the processor promises exceptional sound quality with all the handy essentials like Multipoint support and a comfy build. Also available at Amazon

Check out our look at the best noise-cancelling headphones and you’ll notice that the Sony WH-1000XM4 top the list compared to the XM5. Don’t worry about that. That mostly comes down to pricing, and while the XM5 are so heavily discounted, that’s much less of an issue.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we explain how fantastic the sound quality is and how smart its ambient features are. The only real flaw here is that the headphones no longer fold up like the XM4 which won’t be an issue for everyone.

Elsewhere, all the other boxes are ticked. Its Multipoint support means you can easily connect to two different devices at once, while there’s up to 30 hours of battery life with a three-minute charge giving back three hours of playtime. I’ve used the XM4 headphones extensively and would happily upgrade to the XM5 if they happened to fail.

If you’d prefer to see what else is out there, the Labor Day sales happening at the moment are the ideal place to look. There are other noise-cancelling headphone deals around and you may wish to consider any Bose headphone deals if you’d prefer another source of noise cancellation.