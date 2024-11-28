I use these Sony headphones every day and now they're super-cheap thanks to this Black Friday 2024 deal

Here at TechRadar, we've already spotted a ton of terrific Black Friday deals, but if you're on the hunt for some cheap ANC headphones, it won't get much sweeter than this. Yep, the Sony WH-CH720N are available for just $86.49 (was $149.99) from Amazon US and £64 (was £99) from Amazon UK – that's simply phenomenal value.

Thanks to this Black Friday headphones deal, these cans are an amazing 42% off in the US and 35% off in the UK. And with a discount like this, I couldn't recommend them highly enough. I've personally owned these ANC headphones for a year now and have massively enjoyed using them. They offer impressively detailed audio, competent active noise cancellation and great levels of comfort – you can't ask for much more from some budget-friendly Bluetooth headphones.

Today's best Sony WH-CH720N deal, US

Sony WH-CH720N: was $149.99 now $86.49 at Amazon At more than $60 off, the Sony WH-CH720N are an unbelievably good value-for-money pick. With solid ANC, plenty of EQ options and a pretty sleek design, you'll be hooked on listening to all of your favorite tunes for hours on end. And you'll be able to do just that without having to charge these cans all too often, thanks to their fantastic 50 hour battery life – what more could you want?!

Today's best Sony WH-CH720N deal, UK

Sony WH-CH720N: was £99 now £64 at Amazon With this £35 price cut, the Sony WH-CH720N are some of the best value headphones you can buy today. They plate up impressive audio quality for some budget Bluetooth headphones – something that's improved by their DSEE upscaling feature, which levels up mediocre-quality tracks (such as those on Spotify). Pair that with a compact, lightweight design and you're onto a real winner with the WH-CH720N.

Our Sony WH-CH720N review details how impressed we were by their already-great price, even before any sales events, as well as their broad feature-set and balanced audio output. It will be little surprise, then, that they've earned the title of 'Best mid-range noise canceling headphones' in our guide to the best noise canceling headphones.

If you download the Sony Headphones app, you can customize the WH-CH720N's ANC settings, adjust EQ to tailor sound to your liking, toggle DSEE upscaling and even access 360 Reality Audio, which opens up a more expansive and immersive listening experience. On top of that, you get excellent battery life, specifically 35 hours with ANC on and 50 with ANC off – that's even better than the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 model.

So, if you want some low-priced over-ear headphones but don't want to sacrifice too much on quality, I suggest you snap up the Sony WH-CH720N while they're so cheap. If you're keen to check out other options, though, we've got you covered. Just head over to our list of the best Black Friday headphones deals, where we've compiled all of the best bargains available right now.

