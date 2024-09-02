This little Sony Bluetooth speaker is my pick of the cheap Labor Day speaker deals

The Labor Day sales are in full swing folks, and of all the tasty deals bubbling to the surface, the one that’s taken my eye is this lovely palm-sized Sony speaker. Looking for a bit of fuss-free music for gardening, the park, the beach, or just slung over your bike handlebars? You've found it.

Right now, the May 2023-release Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth speaker can be yours for just $38 at Amazon (was $59.99) – that’s a huge 37% slashed from its list price and a return to the cheapest we've ever seen it!

The offer happily applies to every color variant of the XB100, meaning you can get your hands on this mug-sized Bluetooth speaker in Black, Blue, Light Gray, or – my personal favorite – Orange. And if you’re hosting an intimate gathering or just heading to the park, this small-sized speaker offers an impressive battery life of up to 16 hours, meaning you can keep the tunes flowing into the night.

The best Sony SRS-XB100 Labor Day deal

Sony SRS-XB100: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon

This surprisingly powerful May 2023-release mini Bluetooth speaker is available with a huge $21 discount, and because that's a return to its lowest ever price (a price cut not seen since December 2023) there’s no better time to buy. The XB100 offers impressive bass and vocal clarity, and although it’s not going to produce the sweetest highs compared to pricier speakers, you still get fantastic bang for your buck.

Our Sony SRS-XB100 review makes our feelings abundantly clear: if you want a bijou Bluetooth speaker offers a well-rounded listening experience, this is among the best of a highly competitive bunch. This speaker delivers 360-degree omnidirectional sound and, despite its stubby can size, offers decent low-end clout and relatively detailed audio.

Perhaps the best thing about the XB100 (apart from its cuteness) is how portable and reliable it is. This speaker not only boasts up to 16 hours of playtime, but also has the IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, making it perfect for lounging by the pool, the beach, or maybe even the bathtub (move over, Mr. Rubber Ducky).

The thing is, Labor Day deals don't last much beyond Labor Day, so if I were you, I'd think about clicking through now, rather than later…

