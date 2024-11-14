Is Black Friday here early? This deal slashes 32% off one of the best budget desktop PC speakers

If you’re waiting on Black Friday to pick up some new speakers for your desktop PC setup, you won’t need to wait any longer - the Creative Pebble 2.0 USB desktop speakers are now available for just $16.95 (previously $24.99), with a 32% discount seemingly kicking off Black Friday early for audio lovers.

This is a prime example of a product that can significantly improve your desktop experience (especially if you’re currently using a cheap headset or your monitor’s crappy built-in speakers) - it offers a simple setup with a single USB and audio jack, and delivers great bass and clarity regardless of your activity.

Thanks to the 45-degree elevation and a 4.4W output with built-in passive radiators you’ll enjoy your games, movies, shows, and streams on your PC (or laptop!) using the Pebble 2.0 speakers. At its sale price, this is a no-brainer - especially if you’re on a budget and want to avoid overpriced speakers but still care about improving your audio enjoyment.

Today's best Creative Pebble 2.0 deal in the US

Creative Creative Pebble 2.0 USB: was $24.99 now $16.99 at Amazon US The Creative Pebble 2.0 USB desktop speakers are ideal for any PC user on a budget searching for speakers capable of enhancing gaming and general activity, thanks to great bass and clarity despite their compact size and now-even-cheaper price tag.

Now, having used these speakers myself, I can confidently say they are possibly the best low-price options on the market - the bass reproduction and overall clarity are surprisingly great considering their $24.99 retail price. It certainly won’t match the high-quality audio you’ll get from the likes of Edifier’s QR65, but it definitely gets the job done to improve your immersion where necessary.

The Pebble 2.0 is a fantastic choice for desktop PC gaming - or even just watching some Netflix on your lunch break while you’re working from home - and at this price, it’s difficult for us to find anything else that remotely compares in terms of value for money. The price was already low before the current discount, so this will likely be the best offer for them on Amazon in the lead-up to Black Friday.

