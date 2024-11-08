I'm TechRadar's Audio Editor: this is the first Black Friday hi-fi deal worth considering

You know how it is during the run-up to huge sales events: you've seen so many early Black Friday deals, you're no longer that excited – and the big day isn't for a few weeks yet. If you're looking for hi-fi kit, it can be even more infuriating. Was this turntable always on sale? Is this the older set of headphones or the most recent? And why am I being dazzled with model numbers?

Don't worry: I'm TechRadar's Audio Editor and I'm here for you. I'll be quick: this is my solo early Black Friday pick for the audiophile in your life. If you want something more general (or a little cheaper – I get it), my Black Friday headphones deals roundup is the place to go, and I've also got a best Black Friday earbuds deals page for your perusal. But maybe the hi-res audio lover in your life needs something more… niche.

The first audiophile-friendly Black Friday deal of 2024

Astell & Kern A&norma SR35: was £799 now £599 at FutureShop

What a hi-res audio player this is. It launched in May 2023, it is still A&K's most 'entry level' digital audio player (although its sub-brand, Activo, has a very affordable P1 and that also a belter of a player) and for this £200-off sale price it simply cannot be bettered. For clarity, this is a return to the SR35's lowest-seen price ever. See our five-star Astell & Kern A&norma SR35 review for the specifics (and a lot more praise), but let me tell you this: ‘musical’ might feel like a bit of a cop out to describe a DAP, but not every player deserves the description. This one does. I know it's still not cheap but believe me, it's musical and then some.

Regular readers may already know this player – Astell & Kern devotees certainly will. I've written odes to it, telling fledgling audiophiles it is hands-down the player I recommend to get them hooked. For me, this is the inaugural audiophile-friendly Black Friday deal of 2024, and I don't say that lightly.

Our Astell & Kern A&norma SR35 review (for that is the player's full name) opens with the phrase, "Bargain hunting? You're in the wrong room, friend." But you see now, that's all changed! A three-figure investment that starts with a five is infinitely better than one that starts with a seven, no? To clarify, this seriously talented player has only been this 'affordable' once before (I do use that word lightly; it's still nearly £600), briefly in July of 2024, but that disappeared after Prime Day.

It's a May 2023-release player and still every inch an up-to-the-minute DAP, now reduced to a fee that's as palatable as a genuine A&K player can possibly be. It's without doubt one of the best hi-res audio players going, as proven by its position as 'best step-up model' in that hotly-contended roundup. However, the current deal price puts it £50 cheaper than the model beneath it – you know it makes sense!