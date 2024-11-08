I'm TechRadar's Audio Editor: this is the first Black Friday hi-fi deal worth considering
It's Astell & Kern, it's excellent and it's rarely on sale…
You know how it is during the run-up to huge sales events: you've seen so many early Black Friday deals, you're no longer that excited – and the big day isn't for a few weeks yet. If you're looking for hi-fi kit, it can be even more infuriating. Was this turntable always on sale? Is this the older set of headphones or the most recent? And why am I being dazzled with model numbers?
Don't worry: I'm TechRadar's Audio Editor and I'm here for you. I'll be quick: this is my solo early Black Friday pick for the audiophile in your life. If you want something more general (or a little cheaper – I get it), my Black Friday headphones deals roundup is the place to go, and I've also got a best Black Friday earbuds deals page for your perusal. But maybe the hi-res audio lover in your life needs something more… niche.
The first audiophile-friendly Black Friday deal of 2024
Astell & Kern A&norma SR35: was £799 now £599 at FutureShop
What a hi-res audio player this is. It launched in May 2023, it is still A&K's most 'entry level' digital audio player (although its sub-brand, Activo, has a very affordable P1 and that also a belter of a player) and for this £200-off sale price it simply cannot be bettered. For clarity, this is a return to the SR35's lowest-seen price ever. See our five-star Astell & Kern A&norma SR35 review for the specifics (and a lot more praise), but let me tell you this: ‘musical’ might feel like a bit of a cop out to describe a DAP, but not every player deserves the description. This one does. I know it's still not cheap but believe me, it's musical and then some.
Regular readers may already know this player – Astell & Kern devotees certainly will. I've written odes to it, telling fledgling audiophiles it is hands-down the player I recommend to get them hooked. For me, this is the inaugural audiophile-friendly Black Friday deal of 2024, and I don't say that lightly.
Our Astell & Kern A&norma SR35 review (for that is the player's full name) opens with the phrase, "Bargain hunting? You're in the wrong room, friend." But you see now, that's all changed! A three-figure investment that starts with a five is infinitely better than one that starts with a seven, no? To clarify, this seriously talented player has only been this 'affordable' once before (I do use that word lightly; it's still nearly £600), briefly in July of 2024, but that disappeared after Prime Day.
It's a May 2023-release player and still every inch an up-to-the-minute DAP, now reduced to a fee that's as palatable as a genuine A&K player can possibly be. It's without doubt one of the best hi-res audio players going, as proven by its position as 'best step-up model' in that hotly-contended roundup. However, the current deal price puts it £50 cheaper than the model beneath it – you know it makes sense!
More Black Friday deals to consider
- Amazon: up to 68% off toothbrushes and TVs
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 50% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Currys: early deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE: up to £600 off Samsung and Apple
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.