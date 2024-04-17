The Bose QC45s have dropped to their lowest Aussie price yet – that's music to our ears

If you’re in the market for a pair of comfortable noise-cancelling headphones, look no further than the Bose QuietComfort 45, which just so happen to have hit their lowest ever price in Australia on Amazon, coming down to just AU$279. That’s a rather generous 44% discount!

Bose is a legendary audio brand that has dominated the market when it comes to drowning out the world around you, leaving you to focus on your music. And while it has admittedly begun to face more intense competition – as you’ll see in our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones – the fact remains Bose is a brand you can rely on.

The QuietComfort 45 are a slightly older pair in the music maker’s arsenal, having been superseded by various other iterations of the QuietComfort and the Ultra branding, but make no mistake, this is still a tremendous set of cans that are now more affordable than ever.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2Fdp%2FB098FKXT8L%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU""> Bose QuietComfort 45 | AU$495 AU$279 at Amazon (save AU$216) When we reviewed the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-45" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU""> Bose QC45 , we gave them a top spot in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/au/news/audio/portable-audio/best-wireless-headphones-1280344" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU""> best wireless headphones guide because of their ability to effectively block out external noise, whilst delivering a signature sound that will have you bopping away to any music you wish to feed them. They’re exceptionally comfortable for long listening sessions, have an adequate 25-hour battery life and we think they’re pretty darn attractive, too.

What’s also great is that since their launch, Bose has bestowed some new features upon them, such as the ability to manually adjust the built-in equaliser, meaning you can experiment with changing bass, mid-range and treble for yourself. Bose also provides some preset options too, to help you get acquainted with the new feature.

You’ll also find an Ambient Aware mode, which will filter through external sounds to your ears, so you can be more aware of what’s going on around you. And, as has become practically customary for any modern set of wireless headphones, there are built-in microphones for making calls and they support your phone’s built-in voice assistant at the press of a button.

The huge AU$216 saving on offer here is applicable to both the black and white pairs, but if you want to stand out a little more from the crowd, there’s a solid AU$184 saving on the slightly newer, but confusingly-named QuietComfort headphones in Cypress Green .

For more savings and deals on Bose audio products, check out our Bose coupon codes