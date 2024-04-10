New Beats Solo 4 headphones leak suggests we’ll see a supercharged battery life

If you were hoping for a massive eye-catching redesign when the Beats Solo 4 headphones arrive this year, it looks like you're going to be disappointed. Newly leaked images, which appear to be legitimate, show a design that's very familiar indeed. But while the outside of the Beats Studio 4 might not be dramatically different, there are some important changes inside.

The images come via tech site MySmartPrice, which says it obtained the images from "a reputed tipster". And they follow hot on the heels of another leak, in which the existence of the headphones was confirmed by filings with a US regulator.

As you can see from the image above – which you couldn't quite tell from the previously leaked images found in an iOS release – it looks like the headphones will come with a USB-C to USB-C cable and a 3.5mm to 3.5mm aux cable. The ports for each cable are on opposite sides, so one earcup has the USB port and the other has the Aux. Thankfully, what's inside is much more interesting.

Beats Solo 4: what to expect

The above image was found in an iOS code. (Image credit: X / MacRumors)

The Beats Solo 4 will reportedly come with custom designed 40mm drivers, the same size as the current Beats Solo 3 model and slightly smaller than the drivers in the Beats Studio Pro. There's believed to be Spatial Audio support this time around, and the headphones will also feature the same dynamic head tracking we've already seen in the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro 2.

One of the big selling points of the Beats Solo 3 was its very long battery life, and that appears to be a key feature here too. The Beats Solo 4 will reportedly deliver up to 50 hours of music playback, roughly a quarter more than the Solo 3, and will support fast charging too, enabling you to get up to five hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. As before, the price tag is expected to be $199 (roughly £156

and AU$300).

We quite liked the Beats Solo 3 when we reviewed them, but that was four years ago – an eternity in the wireless headphone market, and as you'll see from our guide to the best wireless headphones the bar has been raised quite considerably by Beats' many rivals – although, we do still rate them as the best Beats headphones in an on-ear design. Hopefully the sound quality will be improved with this new release. Back in 2000 we said that it was "not at the level of the best at the price", and that's only become more true in the years since.

You might also like