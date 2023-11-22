Game On: the Razer BlackShark V2 X Black Friday Special is a top headset for gamers (and everyone else)

If you're looking for a great addition to your gaming set up for a tempting price, make sure you grab this Razer BlackShark V2 X Black Friday deal. This is one of Razer's products from its BlackShark series, a line of premium gaming headsets.

It has advanced passive noise cancellation with its sturdy closed earcups, 7.1 surround sound enabling positional audio, TriForce 50mm Drivers audio drivers, and a HyperClear Cardioid Mic. All of this is wrapped up in an adorable lightweight design that weighs just 240g, including thicker headband padding and memory foam ear cushions for greater comfort. For even easier controls, you'll find that this headset has a very smooth volume deal.

This headset will also work with a range of gaming consoles and platforms, including PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch via 3.5mm jack. Do note that Xbox One may require a stereo adapter, to be purchased separately.

Make sure you double check which deal you're getting - unfortunately, there's a discount on more colours only in the US!

Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down for Razer BlackShark V2 deals in your location.

Razer BlackShark V2 X: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

The budget-friendly version of Razer's excellent BlackShark V2 headset still offers great audio performance in games thanks to its 7.1 surround sound and 50mm Razer Triforce drivers. At just 240g, it's lightweight enough to be worn for hours in comfort, too. Amazon US has a deal on this color, Quartz Pink, and two others - Classic Black and Green.

Razer BlackShark V2 X: was £59.99 now £44.12 at Amazon

The more wallet-friendly version of Razer's excellent BlackShark V2 that still offers great audio performance in games thanks to its 7.1 surround sound and 50mm Razer Triforce drivers. Weighing just 240g, it's very lightweight, so you can enjoy great sound for hours in comfort.

This headset could be the ultimate headset to complete your setup, whether it's for work or play.

It's designed for impressive sound isolation and easy connection with its 3.5mm audio jack, and it's one of our favorite headsets that offers bright and clear audio with a fantastic noise-cancelling mic.

