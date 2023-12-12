Don’t wait until Boxing Day – Bose’s best headphones are already up to 48% off

We typically associate the lowest prices of the year with Black Friday, but it turns out early Boxing Day sales can be just as good. How so? Amazon has just delivered the lowest price yet on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones – the company's latest and greatest – bringing them down to AU$499 – that’s AU$150 off.

There’s no denying that the Bose Ultra headphones are still quite an investment, even with a discount, so for something more affordable you could turn to the Bose QuietComfort SE. The cheaper Bose SE headphones are also down to a record low price of AU$236, which is a massive discount of 48% off.

For those that prefer earbuds over headphones, you can score a deal on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, though it’s not the lowest price we’ve seen. The class-leading Ultra Earbuds are currently down to AU$381, which is only 15% off (the cheapest we’ve seen to date was AU$360 on Amazon).

Bose QuietComfort Ultra | AU$649 AU$499 on Amazon (save AU$150) While we haven’t published all our thoughts, our early Bose QuietComfort Ultra review has found these headphones to be the most powerful from Bose yet. They come with Bose’s signature best-in-class noise cancellation, but you also get immersive spatial audio that creates a more realistic and more enveloping soundstage around you. We also found these headphones have better call quality over its predecessors. • Also available at The Good Guys for AU$499.

Bose QuietComfort SE | AU$449.95 AU$236 on Amazon (save AU$213.95) We don’t have a review of the Bose SE headphones, but by all accounts these headphones are very similar to the Bose QuietComfort 45 – they’re just much cheaper. In fact, the only noticeable difference between the two is that 45’s come with a hard case, while the SE’s discounted here come with a soft case. The QuietComfort SE’s are down to an insanely good AU$236, which is almost 50% off. • Also available at The Good Guys for AU$236.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds | AU$449.95 AU$381 on Amazon (save AU$68.95) Not keen on over-ear headphones? The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds offer Bose’s excellent noise cancellation in a smaller package, and our review gave them 4/5 stars. We love the all-new head-tracked immersive audio, which creates an expansive soundstage around you. You’ve also got access to lossless audio (for audio sources that support it) thanks to aptX Adaptive support. • Also available at The Good Guys for AU$381.