The Sony WF-1000XM5 for just AU$296.65 is music to our ears

If you've been in the market for a new set of buds, this is your chance to snap up what we consider to be one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds, particularly if you're a Sony fan.

The WF-1000XM5 is the latest from Sony, and while we think the XM4s are better all-rounders still, the newer model delivers some excellent improvements, including LDAC and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

They're currently listed for AU$349 at most retailers, including on the Sony Online Store, which in itself is a discounted price from its RRP of AU$419. However, head to Sony's official eBay store, use the code APAYDAY at checkout and select Afterpay as your payment method and you can save an additional AU$52.35.

While eBay doesn't provide an end date for this offer, Afterpay Day sales end on Sunday, March 17. So if this discount is music to your ears as it is ours, then hurry. At this price, it's likely stock might run out before the sale ends.

Sony WF-1000XM5 | AU$349 AU$296.65 on Sony eBay (save AU$52.35 with code) A pretty decent saving on Sony's latest noise-cancelling buds, but you will need to choose Afterpay as your payment method and use the code APAYDAY at checkout to score this discount. Beautiful sound, good ANC performance and a good fit for most people makes it an enticing alternative to the likes of Bose. They're also a lot more compact than their main competition.

This isn't the lowest price we've seen for the XM5s – it had dropped to around AU$285 towards the end of last year, but it's still a good offer on what are the most compact Sony buds we've seen.

In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we called them "sonically special". As we mentioned, Bose might do ANC better, but Sony excels when it comes to sound quality, with the buds delivering a harmonious soundscape. Beautiful bass that's better than Bose, plus enthusiastic performance for most music streaming services are the hallmarks here.

It's not just the sound that's beautiful – they're 25% smaller and 20% lighter than their predecessors. That said, we found the fit can be a little contentious for some users, although there's quite a few ear tips in the box to help with this problem.

Unlike Bose's ANC earbuds, there's multipoint connectivity here, so you can pair the XM5s with multiple devices at the same time. Call quality is also quite decent.

All in all, these are a great set of buds with some decent savings.