The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are rumored to be finally arriving next year

Check out our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review and you'll see it's been more than a year since the earbuds were launched – and it seems as though we're going to have to wait until 2024 to get our hands (and ears) on the next pair in the series.

According to sources speaking to SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are scheduled to launch next year, though as yet there's no word on exactly when that might be, or what sort of upgrades we can look forward to.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were mostly well received – we called them "easily the best Samsung Galaxy Buds yet" – and they remain the most expensive and most high-end choice if you want to buy a pair of wireless earbuds from Samsung.

This year, as SamMobile points out, Samsung has only put out the Galaxy Buds FE in terms of earbuds. They arrived alongside the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Tab 9 FE, as Samsung focused on putting out more affordable devices.

Earbuds past and present

It's worth bearing in mind that the original Galaxy Buds Pro launched in January 2021 – see our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review for details. We had to wait 19 months for the next Pro pair, so by that reckoning the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro aren't overdue just yet.

One possibility is that they'll launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the middle of the year. There should be an event for the Samsung Galaxy S24 in January too, but given the paucity of the leaks we've seen about the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro so far, that seems a little early in the year.

If you're struggling to keep up with the Samsung wireless earbuds range, we fully understand: besides the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Buds FE, you can also still pick up the more mid-range Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Samsung has also previously released the Galaxy Buds Plus and the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live.

There's no word yet, by the way, on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 – though we're presuming that they're on the way too, as a more affordable alternative to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. All should be revealed at some point during 2024.