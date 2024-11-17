The Nothing Ear (a) have hit a record-low price at Amazon - and we’re huge fans

For anyone looking for some no-hassle earbuds for a fantastic price, we’ve spotted something rather special. Today, you can buy the Nothing Ear (a) for £69 (was £99) at Amazon. Highly regarded, these earbuds haven’t dropped this low ever before. Previously, the cheapest they've been was £77 in September. Otherwise, they usually hang around between £80 and £90, so this is a big discount indeed.

The Nothing Ear (a) are some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds around for anyone looking for an affordable mid-range option. You get excellent active noise cancellation for the price, a cool look, and a fun sound. The case is also nice and small for storing away any time you’re not using them. Not bad at all for £69.

Today’s best Nothing earbuds deal

Nothing Ear (a): was £99 now £69 at Amazon UK As someone who often forgets to recharge their earbuds, 42.5 hours of listening time via the case is an instant selling point for the Nothing Ear (a). There’s also genuinely good ANC which adapts to your situation to block out background distractions, while the 11mm driver provides clear and punchy sound. Small and sleek, these are the earbuds to grab before your walk or commute. There’s also chatGPT built-in for Nothing phone owners.

Our Nothing Ear (a) review sums them up well. There’s “more meaningful noise cancellation, superb sound quality for the level, comfort, and longer battery life” compared to previous Nothing earbuds with the Nothing Ear (a) proving to be rather special at this price.

There’s no wireless charging support but other than that, you’re gaining some of the best earbuds that won’t break the bank. There’s “energetic and rich sound quality” and we were big fans when they were £100, proving even more tempting when discounted. As we previously stated, “at this price, this is the best noise-blocking power we've heard”.

Little details like a Find My mode, LDAC hi-res support, and multipoint pairing all add up to make the Nothing Ear (a) the kind of earbuds that punch above their weight.

There are sure to be many Black Friday earbuds deals over the coming weeks but these remain a highlight. We’ve also picked out some other Black Friday headphone deals if you prefer something over-ear.