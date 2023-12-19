Step into Christmas with this record-low Beats Studio Buds deal – now just $79.95!

To paraphrase the incomparable Elton John, welcome to my Christmas news, I'd like to thank you for the year… So I'm sendin' you this Christmas deal, to say, 'It's nice to have you here!'

Earbuds enthusiasts (you are my people), let us assemble! We are here because the highly-commended Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise cancelling earbuds just dropped to their lowest-seen discount over at Amazon – a price-drop never seen until today (December 19).

The Beats Studio Buds have dropped all the way down to just $79.95 at Amazon (was $149.95), a massive $70 saving on a set of earbuds we called "some of the best Beats buds you can buy" not long after their release in June 2021.

Last minute gift? I fully support you, although I'd act fast – first because time's ticking before the big day and second because this is gaining traction and may sell out.

If you're not super sold on earbuds, we've got guides for the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK, for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas. Stick with us; we can get through it together.

Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 $79.95 at Amazon

Amazon is running an unprecedented 47%-off deal on the original Beats Studio Buds right now. We'd recommend acting soon if you're interested, as stock is almost guaranteed to sell out at this price. Note that this is not the newer Beats Studio Buds Plus, released in May 2023, (which also received four stars under intense review), but still, if you're after a set of Beats-branded buds for silly money, this deal is impossible to, er… beat!

As mentioned, this is the lowest price we've ever seen the Beats Studio Buds sell for, and we wholeheartedly recommend them at this discount – even though the newer Beats Studio Buds Plus have effectively superseded them. Those newer buds are also slightly discounted – we'll link to that below.

At this $70-off price, the inaugural Studio Buds would easily rank among our best budget wireless earbuds buying guide, but of course, our four-star Beats Studio Buds review is the place to go for the full scoop on that.

If you're looking for reliable headphones that present themselves for quick, easy one-touch pairing (with both iOS and, for the first time, Android) plus support for Apple Music's excellent Spatial Audio content mixed in Dolby Atmos, look no further.

iOS users can also access Siri hands-free by saying “Hey Siri”, and scrolling left to your iPhone's widgets can reveal a neat square featuring the Studio Buds and a juice wheel of green light, to denote remaining battery life. Android users can download the Beats app to unlock additional features.

Apple's Beats-branded Studio Buds are comfortable to wear (each earpiece is refreshingly small at just 5g, and the units are cleverly formed to taper from the rounded capsule buds to a thinner pill shape) and there's support for active noise cancellation, which works well.

OK, the audio quality isn't as good as AirPods Pro 2 and there's no Apple W1, H1 or H2 wireless chip under the hood. But if that doesn't bother you (and for this money, we think it would be churlish to expect flagship chips) this really is a top true wireless earbuds deal.

If you're looking for an inexpensive set of earbuds boasting several AirPods features, but without the AirPods price tag, check out these Beats Studio Buds.

More Holiday sales