Snap up Sony's best noise-cancelling earbuds at their lowest ever price

If you're in the market for some premium wireless earbuds but don't want to pay such a premium price, I have a stellar deal for you. That's because the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are just £189 at Amazon (was £259), which is the cheapest we've ever seen them listed for.

This specific deal applies to the Black color variant of the Sony WF-1000XM5, but the White model is also on offer for £192.19 – that's still 26% off!

For anyone looking to take their on-the-go listening experiences to the next level, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are a truly fantastic option. With a strong battery life of eight hours, solid active noise cancellation and stunning sound, you're bound to love these wireless buds, so make sure to grab them while they're still at such a low price.

Today's best Sony WF-1000XM5 deal

Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds: was £259 now £189 at Amazon

Sony's newest flagship wireless ANC earbuds are now 27% off – that means they're cheaper than they've ever been. Not bad, right? Thanks to built-in Alexa functionality and touch controls, the WF-1000XM5 are super-easy to interact with – great if you're on a run or getting active. Not only that, but you get amazing sound from these buds, with brilliant balance, booming bass and sweet highs. What's not to love?

In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we loved how these small, stylish earbuds produced "100% bona fide Sony quality" sound, which is thanks to LDAC hi-res audio support and DSEE upscaling, something that helps low-quality audio files – such as those on Spotify – sound sharper.

When they launched, the WF-1000XM5 had a higher price tag than their predecessors, meaning we weren't initially quite as blown away with these as previous models. However, a price drop solves that, and at £189 you're getting a great deal.

If you're someone that likes a lot of customization, the Sony WF-1000XM5 make for an ideal pair of wireless earbuds. That's mainly thanks to the Sony Headphones app, which allows you to adjust EQ settings, set up 360 Reality Audio and even adjust ANC settings.

Of course, I'd highly recommend this deal, but if you'd like to weigh up some other options, make sure to check out our guide to the best wireless earbuds. Otherwise, check below for the best deals on this model in your region.