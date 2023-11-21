Oh, come on! The best cheap noise-canceling earbuds just got how much cheaper for Black Friday?!

I thought we wouldn't see Black Friday deals this good until the big day itself (which at the time of writing is still 62 hours away, give or take) but here we are. I don't make the rules!

Truly, this is one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen, on a set of earbuds that cruised straight into the second spot in our best noise-canceling earbuds buying guide soon after their glowing TechRadar review went live.

And as Black Friday earbuds deals go, a 50% saving (in the UK) or a 44% price cut in the US certainly rocks my boat and then some. The product is the Earfun Air Pro 3 and if you haven't heard about them before, well, you have now.

Although the deal is listed as 33% off in the US (and 29% off in the UK), those figures are misleading and are doing the deal a disservice. It's better than that, dear reader!

Consider that these talented earbuds launched at $99/£99 at the beginning of the year (before being discounted to around the $80/£70 mark), so the fact that they're currently slashed in price to just $55.99 in the US (was $99) and also on sale for £49.99 (was £99) in the UK at Amazon is huge.

As we said in our near-perfect-score Earfun Air Pro 3 review, these noise-canceling earbuds were "the budget ANC earbuds to beat" and "excellent value" before any discounts whatsoever, so you can see what this means in the sound-per-pound stakes.

Today's top Black Friday cheap earbuds deal US

Earfun Air Pro 3: was $99 now $55.99 at Amazon

Excellent 4.5-star review? Check. Noise cancellation? Oh yes. Whacking great saving? Also yes – it's 44% off their MSRP. You have to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal even during Black Friday, (30-day free trials are available and we'll link to that below) but if you're prepared to sign up, this is a top deal on some great earbuds containing hi-res audio codec support and tech to future-proof your listening for quite some time.

Amazon Prime | Sign up for a 30-day free trial

You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and enjoy all the perks such as free two-day shipping, entertainment, exclusive deals, and more. You can cancel at any time, and your account must have a current, valid credit card to begin the free trial.



Today's top Black Friday cheap earbuds deal UK

Earfun Air Pro 3: was £99 now £49.99 at Amazon

No need to be a Prime member to get this deal at Amazon if you live in the UK! Excellent 4.5-star review? Check. Noise cancellation? Oh yes. Whacking great saving? Also yes – it's 50% off their January 2023 RRP! This is a top deal on some great earbuds containing hi-res audio codec support and tech to future-proof your listening for quite some time. Our advice: don't think too long if you've had your eye on a set.

As I said in a mini summer roundup entitled The 3 best noise-canceling earbuds to pack in hand luggage this year: "Quite simply, these January 2023-issue earbuds are the best noise-nixing buds on the market if your budget maxes out at $80 / £79".

Some details then: the Earfun Air Pro 3 feature Bluetooth 5.3 with support for next-gen Bluetooth LE Audio technology – a new Bluetooth standard that promises to upgrade how we listen to music, including improved sound quality and battery life – and the compatible smartphones also bearing Bluetooth 5.3 are now beginning to arrive (hello, iPhone 15 lineup).

That’s not all. The buds also support Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive audio codec, which is capable of delivering CD-quality 16-bit.44.1kHz audio over Bluetooth. This also provides low-latency performance when streaming from devices that support the Qualcomm standard.

Then, there's support for a feature called Auracast. This lets you jump between audio playing from different devices, so you can seamlessly listen to what your friends are listening to or what’s playing in a public space – again, there's no support in the wild yet, but it's coming.

All of this future-proofing for budget money? I know. Again, read our extensive Earfun Air Pro 3 review for the full picture, but the ANC is good – incredibly good for this money.

Not quite the noise-cancelling earbuds you had in mind? I do have one other deal I'm recommending today – the JBL Live Pro 2 are also 50% off at Amazon in the US. And if you want adaptive, seriously tailored, and effective ANC, those earbuds are fantastic. I'll drop a deal on those below too. Food for thought.

