Missed Black Friday? It's OK, Sony's best noise-cancelling earbuds are £26 cheaper than they've ever been with this code – run!

On the market for some elite-level wireless earbuds but don't want to pay elite-level prices this Christmas? Oh, have I got a stellar deal for you! I'll get straight to it: the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are just £148.75 at John Lewis (was £259) – which is the cheapest we've ever seen them sell for by a massive £26.25 – if you follow these simple steps.

To clarify just how good a deal this is, it's the first time ever we've seen them drop below £150, ever! In September of this year, we saw prices fall to £189, then on Black Friday and into Cyber Monday, the lowest-seen price dropped even further, to £175. But this – a price tag of just £148.75?! This is new.

It's not quite as simple as clicking 'Buy now' though, unless you're a My John Lewis member. If you're not, you'll just have to create a membership – but unlike Amazon Prime, it is free (and yes, you still get free delivery on this item). Then, when you click through to checkout, you must enter the code 'MYJLAUDIO15' in the promo code box, to see an extra 15%-worth of pounds and pence melt away from the previous lowest-seen price of £175.

Sony WF-1000XM5 less than £150, for the first time: the deal

Sony WF-1000XM5 : was £259 now £148.75 at John Lewis Type in 'MYJLAUDIO15' and Sony's flagship wireless ANC earbuds are massively reduced at John Lewis – this new discount is £26.25 cheaper than we've ever seen! Built-in Alexa functionality makes them a joy to use and the fit is good for smaller ears. The AI-based noise reduction algorithm and bone conduction sensor might not be quite so effective at nixing noise as the very best in the business (read more in our Sony WF-1000XM5 review), but they still deliver great results – and at this price (which is £110.25 off the RRP!) it would be churlish to argue.

At the time of writing, this deal applies to all colours (black, pink or silver) but at this all-time low price, you'll probably need to move fast to nab a set.

Again, sign-up for a My John Lewis account is required, but it is free and we think for this saving, it's worth five minutes of your time – and you may even see other deals and offers you like the look of (for yourself, or people you're buying presents for).

If you're a listener who likes to tailor your sound, the Sony WF-1000XM5 make for a great option thanks to the Sony Headphones app, which allows you to adjust EQ, set up 360 Reality Audio and tweak ANC settings. They launched in July 2023 too, so they're among the newer 'buds in Sony's enviable and revered headphone lineup.

Of course, I'm recommending this deal because it's a lowest-seen price by quite some 15% margin, but if you'd like to check out other options, make sure to check out our guide to the best earbuds, our best budget earbuds and best noise-cancelling earbuds. Otherwise, check below for the best alternative deals on the Sony WF-1000XM5 you're currently reading about. (Spoiler: they won't be as good as the one listed above!)