I just spotted these $29 Sony earbuds and it's the best Black Friday deal yet

Walmart has just launched an early Black Friday sale today - complete with one of the best cheap earbuds deals I've seen so far this year.

For a limited time only, you can get the excellent Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds for a record-low price of just $29 (was $99) at the retailer; an absolute steal for such a decent pair of buds.

Now, these aren't Sony's high-end buds – as you'd imagine for this price – but they're definitely up there with some of the best you can buy around the original retail price of $100. Our Sony WF-C500 review awarded these buds four and a half stars out of five, praising their lively sound, app integration, and comfort. I'd argue they're a great buy at $100. But for $29? Seems like an absolute steal to me.

So, if you're looking for a solid pair of buds around the budget price range and don't mind skipping out on the bells and whistles like noise cancellation, definitely swing by Walmart today and pick these up. Alternatively, you can see our Black Friday earbuds page for more options. We've also got our main Black Friday deals page covering TVs, laptops, and other leading tech categories.

Cheap Sony wireless earbuds this Black Friday

Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: was $98 now $29 at Walmart

Fancy getting some of the best budget earbuds money can buy for a third of the usual price? This deal at Walmart knocks a massive $70 off the excellent Sony WF-C500, a pair of buds we awarded a four-and-a-half star score when we reviewed them at release. Are they world-beating buds? No, but they sound great for the price, feature excellent app integration and controls, and are exceptionally comfortable. They don't have the best battery life, but it's tough to complain when they're going for just $30.

