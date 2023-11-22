I just accused my boss of lying about this $9 deal on my top budget earbuds – but it's true!

Of all the Black Friday deals I've sifted through (and reader, I've combed through more than I care to admit) occasionally one jumps off the page like a lightning bolt and makes me utter, out loud, "How much?"

The answer here? En, eye, en, ee dollars… $9.88 to be exact! And let me tell you that when I received this information from my manager Mackenzie Frazier, with a view to coverage, I tersely replied: "That cannot be right Mack…" But she is right!

The princely sum of $9.88 is what you'll pay if you head over to Walmart (as part of the Walmart Black Friday deals) for my favorite budget wireless earbuds – the JLab Go Air Pop.

There's just one important detail: this offer is exclusive to Walmart+ members for 3 hours starting from 12pm ET, after which it'll be available to everyone. They will 100% sell out quickly, maybe even before this deal goes out to the general public, so don't wait around if you want a pair! You can get Walmart+ for half price right now if you want to make sure you're first in line.

This wild Black Friday Walmart saving sees them slashed to just $9.88 at Walmart (was $24.88) and truly, I had to look and look again to double check that the $19.50 saving on their original MSRP of $29.38 was real. It's real, guys.

Suffice to say, it's one of the cheapest and best Black Friday earbuds deals live now, and it's emphatically my top pick for a sub-$10 Secret Santa gift, an Advent Calendar inclusion, or just a second pair of buds for a bag or pocket so you're never without portable music.

JLab Go Air Pop: was $24.88 now $9.88 at Walmart

Before we get carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance. But I cannot emphasize enough that also, they aren't half-bad – in fact they're alarmingly good for this ridiculous asking fee. For less than two big-chain coffees, you'll get rock-solid Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces, plus pleasing musicality on the go. It would be churlish to expect more – and this deal (which applies to various color options) is so much cheaper than we've ever seen them to date, on any site.

Don't forget, today's 60% off deal is exclusive for Walmart+ members from 12pm ET to 3pm ET, so if you want to be guaranteed to get a pair (and access to more special early deals), consider signing up to Walmart+ below.

Walmart Plus: 50% off Walmart Plus annual membership

Last day: As Walmart kicks off its official Black Friday sale, the retailer is also offering a rare 50% discount on an annual Walmart Plus membership. That brings the price down from $98 to just $45, which is an incredible deal and $94 less than an Amazon Prime membership. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no order minimum, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, and early access to sales during Black Friday.

As I said in my glowing 4.5-star JLab Go Air Pop review: "We've all been burned by buying cheap – buy cheap, buy twice, right? Not here. If you're thinking that one bud will cease to pair after a week, or the case lid will snap off within a day, or a glancing blow from a wet jacket sleeve will kill them, or a speck of dust will put paid to the case registering anything inside it worth charging… well, you're wrong."

What you need to know when considering JLab (whose raison d'etre is affordable earbuds – even its high-end options are great value) is that the JLab Go Air Pop belie their lowly price-point and are emphatically unbeatable for this money. Yes, try to see past the name; there are no audible pops here.

Okay, it's important to note that there's little out there to challenge reputable-brand earbuds at this price, so if this is where your budget maxes out for non-essentials such as true wireless earbuds, you will find a reliable product here.

They are not junk. They sound far better than is reasonable. And wouldn’t life be better if more of us could afford portable wireless music, rather than no music at all?

