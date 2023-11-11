JLab's alarmingly affordable high-end buds are stacked with next-gen features

Audio brand JLab has launched, what it calls, “its most premium true wireless” earbuds, and looking at the specs, that statement isn’t total hyperbole.

Dubbed the JLab Epic Lab Edition, these earbuds sport a “hybrid dual-driver design”. One speaker is for pumping out “rich bass and low frequencies” while the other supports the Knowles Preferred Listening Response Curve – or the Knowles Curve for short. Without getting too deep in the weeds, the latter expands the treble sound profile allowing for better high-frequency output. The company states this combination results in a “well-balanced and crystal-clear” audio experience that isn’t possible on earbuds with a single driver. Consumers will be able to enjoy detailed, Hi-Res sound on their smartphones thanks to this hardware. On Android, this will be delivered through the LDAC codec ensuring CD-quality audio, while on iOS, it’ll be through AAC (Advanced Audio Codec).

Notable features

When it comes to features, the JLab Epic Lab earbuds are stacked. They come with Smart Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) to automatically adjust how much environmental sound is blocked. For example, a noisy environment could result in more powerful noise cancelation while a more quiet place tones it down. This can be helpful in extending battery life. Normally, the earbuds have an over 56-hour battery life, but with ANC activated, the number drops down to about 36 hours.

What’s interesting about this device is it comes with a little USB-C dongle giving your smartphone the ability to support Bluetooth LE. If you’re not familiar, Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) is a wireless standard capable of enhancing audio via improved bitrates [and] lower latency between the earbuds and source. It can even deliver longer battery life. This tech hit the scene last year, however, there aren't many smartphone models that offer first-party support for it.

(Image credit: JLab)

Be aware not every phone will be compatible with the dongle. The company states it has on its official website a list detailing every single model that works with the peripheral. However, when we checked, there was nothing. In our correspondence with JLab, we learned the add-on does indeed work on the iPhone 15. This is all we know at the moment. We reached out to the brand for more details. This story will be updated at a later time.

Availability

Other notable features on the Epic Lab earbuds include support for spatial audio through Dolby Atmos as well as Windows Sonic, and Google Fast Pair for quick connectivity, plus a resistance rating of IP55 to protect against sweat and dust. Also, the charging case accepts wireless charging.

You can purchase the pair off JLab’s website in Black only for $199.99/£199.99/$249.99 AUD. Around mid-November, an update will arrive on the JLab app adding “a preset to the Knowles Curve” alongside the ability to switch between the brand’s Signature Sound and Bass Boost profiles.

