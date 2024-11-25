Beats Studio Buds might not be AirPods, but at this Black Friday price who cares?

Did you know Apple makes other earbuds, not just AirPods? In fact, you can pick up Apple's Beats Studio Buds at Amazon for $79.99 (was $149.95). That's the lowest price we've ever seen for these Beats and one of the best Black Friday deals available now.

If you're in the UK, you can also pick up the Beats Studio Buds at Amazon for £84.49 (was £159.99). At under £85, that's also the lowest-ever price.

The Beats Studio Buds are an incredibly comfortable pair of earbuds that give you Apple's famous build quality without you having to fork out for AirPods. With great sound quality and decent active noice canceling, you can't go wrong with the Beats Studio Buds at this price.

Today's best Beats Studio Buds deals

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $79.99 at Amazon $79.99 for Beats Studio Buds is a steal, considering they are made by Apple, comfortable to wear, and have great sound quality. This 47% discount makes them an even more compelling purchase, plus they come in three different colors.

Beats Studio Buds: was £159.99 now £84.49 at Amazon How can you go wrong with Beats for £84.49? Well, you can't really. Even if you want a pair of earbuds as back-up for a more premium option, there are few as good as Beats Studio Buds with this 47% discount.

In TechRadar's Beats Studio Buds review, we said the Buds are the best-sounding earbuds Beats has ever made. That's high praise for a product that's now nearly 50% off the price we reviewed them at.

While ANC could be stronger and the Studio Buds are missing Apple's H1 Wireless Chip, you still get a very reliable set of earbuds that should withstand even the sweatiest workouts with their IPX4 rating. With up to eight hours of listening time and the ability to add AppleCare+ for extended coverage with Apple, the Beats Studio Buds are a sound purchase that should stand the test of time.

