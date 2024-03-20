Apple's AirPods Pro 2 crash to a record low price at Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Don't wait until Amazon Prime Day to find an AirPods Pro 2 deal because Apple's best-rated headphones are already discounted to a record-low price at the Amazon Big Spring Sale. We consider the latest model to be the best AirPods available, so don't expect this deal to last long.

If you're quick, you can find the latest version of the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C on sale for $189 (was $249) at Amazon in the US. That's a $50 discount and the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday. In the UK, you can find the latest AirPods Pro for a less exciting 17% off at £199 (was £229) on Amazon.

Today's best AirPods Pro 2 deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $249.99 now $189 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are best-sellers for good reason, and Amazon's Big Spring Sale has the earbuds back down to their record-low price of $189, which they first hit during the 2023 Black Friday sale. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FApple-AirPods-generation-MagSafe-USB%25E2%2580%2591C%2Fdp%2FB0CHWZ9TZS%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £229 now £199 at Amazon

While this 17% deal isn't the best discount we've found for the AirPods Pro 2 in the UK, it's not far off the record low £189 that we previously saw them drop to earlier this year in February. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/airpods-pro-2" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

With Apple's "biggest AirPods launch to date" expected to go ahead in September – where it's rumored that we'll see two new cheaper AirPods 4 models with ANC that will replace the AirPods 3 – it is likely that the iPhone maker might look to make further discounts throughout the range (but of course nothing has been confirmed).

One of the big updates that Apple is also rolling out as part of its new AirPods range is that it's adding USB-C, which is why you will no longer find the AirPods Pro 2 models with Lightning on sale with large availability. In the US, they're selling for a cheaper price of $185.33 on Amazon, but there are only three left in stock at the time of writing. There's also currently only one AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning left in the UK, but this is curiously priced higher than the USB-C version at £209.17 at Amazon.

If you want to future-proof your AirPods, though, we'd recommend getting the USB-C model so that you can use reverse charging with the iPhone 15. You're also getting a hardier case with the newer model that's better protected from dust, as well as all the same benefits from the original model, such as elite active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life (including the case), immersive spatial audio, Find My support and easy multi-device pairing. There are also premium headphone features like adaptive audio mode that intuitively adjusts the sound between ANC and Transparency, as well as the upcoming updates as part of iOS 18, such as a rumored hearing mode. What are you waiting for?

