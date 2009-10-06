RadTech Bezel Blaster review

The RadTech 'Bezel Blaster' is an over-the-top title for what you get.

It's basically a rough refinishing pad with a fine sandpaper texture for fixing scratches and blemishes in worn and tatty iPods and iPhone bezels (chrome finishes only), and a cloth for buffing up.

It doesn't actually eliminate scratches, but gives you a more consistent scratch pattern by sandpapering them out.

It takes away the shine as well as the scratches, so don't use it unless you want a brushed-metal finish.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview