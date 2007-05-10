Acer's TravelMate laptops are aimed at corporate users. Combining strong performance with a range of business features, the Acer TravelMate 6463WLMi (£795 inc. VAT) is an impressive entry-level system. Although greater mobility can be had at this price, the 3.2kg weight suits moderate travel and its 184-minute battery life is strong.

If you do take it on the road, the 15.4-inch screen has no Super-TFT coating, so reflections are reduced. With a sharp resolution and widescreen, there is ample space for working with multiple programs without loss of detail.

The keyboard has a five-degree upward curve, placing the keys at a more natural typing position. The design is effective and the keyboard comfortable to use. Both a touchpad and pointing stick are fitted and allow freedom of choice over controlling onscreen actions.

A fingerprint scanner is included above the touchpad for adding security to the system. An integrated camera is fitted above the screen for taking photos and using in video-conferencing. With a 1.3-megapixel resolution, image quality is low, but suits basic use.

The Acer uses one of the latest Intel Core 2 Duo processors. While speed is not quite in a class of its own, there's still ample power for most home and business programs. At no time did we notice any major lag or slowing of the system in daily use.

3D ability is limited. Despite using a dedicated ATi graphics card, the Acer is only capable of running the most basic games. However, the primary multimedia use of this business system will be running presentations and videos, both of which play back with speed.

Lacking software

Unusual for a laptop so clearly aimed at the corporate market, no office software is included, so you'll need to factor this into your budget. However, anti-virus software and a range of excellent proprietary Acer applications are included for customising and maintaining your system.

For optimum connectivity on the move or in the office, 802.11a/b/g Wi-Fi and Gigabit Ethernet allow wireless and fixed networks to be accessed at the fastest speeds. Unfortunately, Bluetooth connectivity isn't provided, so peripherals must be connected via USB.

Offering security, high-performance and strong usability, the Acer TravelMate 6463WLMi is ideal for both corporate users and home consumers seeking extra power and features. At this low price, it's easy to recommend this reliable and well-made business laptop.