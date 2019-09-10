It's a larger iPhone 11 Pro - that's really all you're getting here. That's not to say it's a negative thing - far from it. The iPhone 11 Pro Max (insane name aside) feels like the true 'pro' unit, thanks to offering the biggest and best of everything.

You’ve probably already wandered through our hands-on: iPhone 11 Pro review , and are wondering if the larger model is worth checking out instead. (If you haven’t, you really should. Don’t worry… we’ll wait).

Well, luckily for you we’ve gotten our hands on both phones at the iPhone launch event, and we’re primed to give you the inside scoop on what’s actually different between the two models.

Spoiler: it’s mostly that this one is a little bit bigger than the iPhone 11 Pro. Like that smaller device, the Pro looks very similar to 2018’s iPhone, with an almost identical design and screen shape.

However, there’s still a fair bit to pick through - and the iPhone XS Max was the phone of choice for a number of users last year, thanks to its larger battery and more expansive screen.

In fact, 2019’s Max was the most powerful and well-specified iPhone of all time - so how impressively does the iPhone 11 Pro Max pick up that baton?

The main difference between the 11 Pro and Max is the size (Image credit: TechRadar)

If you’re looking to get your hands on this gargantuan phone, the iPhone 11 Pro Max release date has been set for Friday, September 20 - and you can pre-order it from Friday, September 13 if you can’t wait a single day longer than you have to.

The price, however, might be a sticking point for many. It’s a bit trite to talk about how the high-end model costs more than a MacBook in certain territories - it’s true, but this has been the case for years now - and it’s really just a sensationalist headline, as they’re very different products.

However, it does illustrate how expensive the iPhone 11 Pro Max is if you want the very top iPhone: it starts at $1,099 (£1,149) for the 64GB model, all the way up to $1,499 for the most expensive 512GB model - so if you’re not rich enough to swim regularly in a pool of money, it’s probably time to get saving.

Camera and video

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The camera is very much the headline feature on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, with the addition of the third sensor in the mix for the rear camera.

That camera array is now a large square on the rear of the phone, rather than the thinner lozenge of last year. Using the coloring of the main body of the phone really helps make it look a little less stark from the rest of the handset, but it’s still a large protrusion.

The multi-camera array allows you to zoom in or out by 2x - although it was a little juddery in our demo as each sensor passed to the other. (Image credit: TechRadar)

The three sensors are the ‘normal’ one, the telephoto lens and the ultra-wide-angle option. This array is identical to the one on the smaller iPhone 11 Pro, and it packs the same artificial intelligence (AI) inside - thanks to the improved Neural Engine from Apple, the ‘brain’ that sits inside the new A13 Bionic chipset - to help save poor-quality snaps.

Taken a poor photo that cuts off a head? The ultra-wide sensor shows in preview to stop you doing it next time. Better night mode? That’s the aim from Apple, and the preview pics we saw certainly looked good comparing the light and dark, but we need to test that in real-life to see if it can hold a candle (and see it in the dark) to the Google Pixel’s Night Sight feature.

Check out the differences between the test pictures on show at the launch event:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: TechRadar)

That powerful chipset in the beating heart of the iPhone 11 Pro Max is also capable of some truly impressive video shooting - 4K native video at 60fps, and Apple was at great pains to talk about how wonderful it was in the launch.

As the smartphone begins to be the primary on-the-go video editing device for many, features like these are invaluable, and it’s good to see Apple adding them into its latest lineup of iPhones.

Being able to record and edit right from the iPhone finally seems like a reality with this new model - so we’re looking forward to see if it’s useful for the non-professional director too.

However, beyond that we’re not really able to tell much more about the camera on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The main findings during our time snapping with the phones at the launch event was minimal, but we did notice the camera was as fast and crisp as ever in bright light.

Design and display

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Design-wise, the iPhone 11 Pro Max doesn’t offer much that’s different from the iPhone 11 Pro. Like the iPhone XS and XS Max pairing, these two phones are designed to be just larger / small variants of one another, allowing users to decide which fits them best.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is very similar to the larger model from 2018, in that it offers the metallic rim, a glass back and speaker grilles at the bottom of the device.

The main change is the aforementioned camera bump. We’ve had bumps on iPhones for a number of years now, a way to get the phone to feel slim and sleek in the hand while allowing a bit more space for the sensors to draw in more light and improve your smartphone pics.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The display panel technology is much the same as last year too - the OLED display remains, meaning clear images, high-resolution sharpness, punchier colors and more vivid contrast between light and dark areas of images.

What's new is the Super Retina XDR display, which literally brightens things up with two new peak brightness numbers: 800 nights when you're out in the sun and need the screen bright while viewing non-HDR content, and an impressive 1200 nits when you're out there and happen to be viewing HDR content.

It looks far brighter at 1200nits, which means you'll be able to watch movies that support HDR10 and Dolby Vision in ever-greater depth, as well as use the display as a better reference monitor for shooting video.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

You can watch a range of titles in blinding brightness and still see the dark scenes with clarity - testing out the movies on offer with the phone showed us nothing new in terms of performance - but this was in the bright, airy demo area and needs a proper session to try it out.

The larger 6.5-inch screen still feels large in the hand, even if you’re used to using a bigger phone, but that’s not to say it’s too large - essentially, if you’re picking this phone then you know you’re paying to have more to hold.

In our opinion, if you can handle the larger screen size, then you should take advantage of it - it offers more real estate for browsing the web, more sharpness, and a better display for watching movies and playing games - all of which are wonderful things to have on a smartphone.

Just make sure to get an iPhone 11 Pro Max case in the event of drops - of which there will be a few if you’ve got larger hands.

iOS 13 and battery life

Like its smaller sibling, the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s status as one of the flagship phones from Apple in 2019 means it’s showing off the best of iOS 13.

The interface is much as you’d expect, especially if you’ve been using the public build of iOS 13 beta for the last month or two.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t some extra features on offer here with the new 11 Pro - for instance, Face ID has been improved, thanks to the wider field of vision of the front-facing camera.

The main thing that we tried out in our preview time was the gaming capabilities of the new iPhone 11 Pro Max (we’re not going to get used to that name any time soon). A lot was made of the fact the A13 Bionic chipset is not only the fastest in any smartphone, but also one of the most graphically-powerful too.

Testing the game Pascal’s Wager in the demo area showed a couple of things: it took a little while longer to load than we expected, but once going the graphical prowess of the light bouncing off the main character’s armor, and the rendering of the shadows around, was really amazing on a smartphone.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The key question is how this power translates to a long gaming session - Apple is confident it can keep things trucking along for the entire time, but let’s find out how that affects the power levels over a longer session.

In terms of battery life, Apple is touting the capabilities of the A13 Bionic chipset to extend the time between charges. It’s claiming a five hours increase in lifetime compared to the iPhone XS Max of last year, and is also - finally - bundling a fast charger in the box.

We say finally because this is something that Samsung and others have been offering for a while now, so it’s welcome news that everyone who buys the new iPhone 11 Pro Max will be able to take advantage of fast charging from the get-go.

There’s no reverse wireless charging on offer here - it was oft-rumored in the build-up to the iPhone launch, but it seems that Apple couldn’t make the functionality work as it wanted.

The idea was to have your AirPods, Apple Watch or - possibly - even another iPhone charge off the back of your device, but that’s not going to happen now. However, wireless charging is on offer, meaning you won’t always need to plug in the LIghtning cable to grab some precious percentage points of battery.

While we’ve not tested it yet, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is instantly going to have better battery life than the smaller iPhone 11 Pro, thanks to having space in its larger chassis for a physically larger battery; more space = more mAh to keep your phone chugging along for longer.

Early verdict

(Image credit: TechRadar)

If you’re someone who just wants the very best iPhone - in terms of power and performance - on the market, then the iPhone 11 Pro Max is very likely to be it.

It’s main hindrance is its size - it’s a large phone in the hand, make no bones about it. It’s also not as iterative as the iPhone 11 Pro, simply because last year was the first time we saw a phone of this screen size.

However, the design is starting to look a little dated with the notch at the top of the screen, and the absence of certain features that other rivals pack.

It’s firmly part of the Apple ethos of making a smartphone ‘just good enough’, with things like the upgraded camera making it just enough of a different proposition from the iPhone XS Max for Apple fans.- but it doesn’t feel like a must-have, despite being now aimed at the ‘pro’ market… or those that aspire to be part of it.