Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus pre-order deals: the best offers from major telcos and outright retailers

Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-orders are now live, and as we’ve come to expect, there are three new devices to choose from. The standard model is the Samsung Galaxy S24, while you can get similar specs paired with a larger screen in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. If you want to go all-out with the most premium device, then the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be for you. We’ll be focusing on the first two phones on this page, but we have a guide to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra pre-orders if that’s the handset you’re after.

Pre-orders are open now and will start shipping from January 29, but in some cases, pre-order deals are available until February 6. There’s some good benefits to pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S24 though, as telcos such as Optus, Vodafone and Telstra are all offering bonus gifts or store credit when you get your order in early. Even if you want to buy the phone outright, retailers including Amazon, JB Hi-Fi and Samsung itself have tempting offers to get you to pre-order one of the devices.

Below we’ve highlighted all the best Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order offers available, and have detailed exactly what’s included. If you’re considering buying the phone outright, prices start at AU$1,399 for the S24 with 256GB of storage, while the S24 Plus starts at AU$1,699.

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus

Vodafone | up to AU$250 off + bonus AU$400 credit when you trade-in Vodafone is the only telco which is offering an outright discount on Samsung’s newest phones. All storage variants of the Galaxy S24 come with a AU$200 discount, while the Galaxy S24 Plus comes with a AU$250 discount – provided you stick with a Vodafone plan over 12, 24 or 36 months. If you have an older device to trade-in, Vodafone will also treat you to a bonus AU$400 trade-in credit (that’s on top of the credit you’ll receive for the actual phone).

Optus | bonus Galaxy Watch 6 + Buds 2 Pro with any S24 purchase Optus is throwing in two free gifts when you pre-order any device from the S24 series, with a total value of AU$1,048. You’ll get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 which retails for AU$699 at full price, plus a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro which are valued at AU$349.

Telstra | bonus Galaxy Tab S9 FE + AU$20 off Telstra Premium plan for 12 months Telstra’s offering a free Galaxy Tab S9 FE when you pre-order any device from Samsung’s S24 series, which is valued at AU$949. The FE model is Samsung’s more ‘budget-friendly’ version for its latest line of tablets, but it’s an excellent device by any standard. If you want a mobile plan with lots of data, Telstra is also offering a AU$20 discount on its 300GB Premium plan, which usually costs AU$95 a month. The discount holds for your first 12 months, so you’ll be paying AU$75p/m for your first year, on top of handset repayments.

The Good Guys | free storage upgrade + receive bonus AU$200 The Good Guys gift card If you want to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 outright, we’d argue that The Good Guys has the best deal going. On top of a free storage upgrade, you’ll also receive a AU$200 gift card to redeem at The Good Guys. Available whether you pre-order the regular Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24 Plus.

JB Hi-Fi | free storage upgrade + bonus AU$100 JB Hi-Fi gift card + trade-in and get AU$350 off in credit JB Hi-Fi will double your storage for free, plus give you AU$350 off via store credit when you pre-order the new S24 and also trade-in your old device. On top of that, all pre-orders will also receive a bonus JB Hi-Fi gift card worth AU$100.

Samsung | free storage upgrade + bonus trade-in credit up to AU$350 Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade when you buy directly from its online store, plus you’ll get a AU$100 gift voucher to use at Samsung Australia’s online store. If you’ve got an older phone to trade in, Samsung will also give you an extra AU$350 off in credit. Finally, 50% off Samsung Care for two years – or one year for free – is up for grabs too. Samsung Australia is also stocking three exclusive colours: Sapphire Blue, Jade Green and Sandstone Orange.

Amazon | free storage upgrade + up to AU$100 in Amazon store credit Amazon is offering a free storage upgrade when you pre-order any phone from the new S24 series, meaning you can get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB version and so on. In addition, you’ll receive a AU$100 Amazon store credit to put towards your next purchase.

Compare Samsung Galaxy S24 telco plans

Here’s a look at Samsung Galaxy S24 plans available from Vodafone, Optus and Telstra. All the options shown here are for the entry-level 256GB model on a 24-month contract, just note that any trade-in offers aren’t applied.

Compare Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus telco plans

Here’s a snapshot of the most affordable Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus plans available from Vodafone, Optus and Telstra. The options shown here are for the version with 256GB of storage on a 24-month contract.

Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus: key information

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 range features a mix of hardware and software improvements, although Samsung has specifically honed in on the latter with this iteration, specifically with its newfound AI tools.

The gap between Google and Samsung devices has dramatically shortened when it comes to AI integration, and that’s thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Google in the making of the S24 series. It means that features that were once exclusive to the Google Pixel 8, such as Magic Editor and generative AI wallpaper, are now coming to Galaxy.

Samsung’s cooperation with Google has also brought over the Circle to Search feature, which lets you circle anything on-screen with your finger after long-pressing the home button to instantly search for it on Google. We think that’s an exciting development for Samsung users. See an outfit you like on Instagram? Not sure where you know that actor from? Need help identifying a plant? This feature can help you find answers.

Also following in the footsteps of Google, Samsung has promised seven years of OS and security updates. That gives the S24 series better longevity over any Samsung phone that has come before it, and it means better value for money at a time when plenty of people can’t afford to upgrade their phones every other year. The commitment means Samsung’s support now lasts longer than Apple’s, which is a real boon.