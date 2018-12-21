The best Xbox One prices, bundles, sales and deals in January 2019

If you're on the search for the very best Xbox One prices you've come to the right place. We've kept a keen watch on the latest retailer Xbox One sales every week throughout the year to bring you the best value bundles, so we're in the best position to highlight the genuine deals.

We generally find opting for an Xbox One bundle instead of a console-only deal is a smart way to go as you'll most likely get more for your money, with extra games and/or accessories thrown in to sweeten the deal.

To make finding the best Xbox One bundle deal less tasking, we've scoured the internet for the lowest prices on bundles and best console deals and rounded them up here in one spot for you. Below you will find the lowest prices for both the Xbox One S and Xbox One X consoles.

Can't decide between the Xbox One S and the newer Xbox One X? We'll run through the differences between the two consoles before showing the deals for them so you're prepared to make the best buying decision. Looking to buy an Xbox One in the UK or Australia? Then you'll want to take a look at our UK page or AU page .

Xbox One deals

The slimmed-down design of the Xbox One S looks much better than the original chunky box and the power brick has been absorbed making things a bit tidier behind your TV. The main draw, though, is support for specialized 4K Blu-Rays and 4K Netflix content. Most Xbox One S models nowadays come with an improved 1TB of storage, but there are a few 500GB units lingering too. The limited edition 2TB models have all but disappeared now, but they sometimes pop up with inflated price-tags. Let's take a look at the cheapest Xbox One sale prices below, followed by the bundles.

Xbox One bundles

1TB Xbox One S | Forza Horizon 4 | $199 at Walmart

This 1TB Xbox One S deal comes with a download code for Forza Horizon 4, the latest entry in the hit open-world racing franchise. this time we're swapping the lush jungles, beaches and sunshine of Australia for... Scotland. Prepare for rain.

Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creator's Bundle: $299 $199 at Walmart

Minecraft is one of our favorite game, and it's family friendly. Unleash your family's creative side with this incredibly cheap Xbox One S 1TB console bundle. This version comes with a bit of extra DLC.

1TB Xbox One S | PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds| $199 at Walmart

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is one of the most in-demand games on the planet right now, and unless you have a gaming PC, your only other route to the battle royale phenomenon is via an Xbox One. This latest Xbox One bundle comes with the game and a massive 1TB hard-drive.

Xbox One X deals

Released in November 2017 at a list price of $499, the HDR and 4K-equipped Xbox One X is considerably more expensive than the Xbox One S. The prices below are mainly for the console on its own. But if you'd like to see the options that include games too (sometimes you'll get ones thrown in for free), then head on over to our dedicated Xbox One X bundles page.

Xbox Live Gold deals

Need to top off your Xbox Live Gold membership? Don't pay the default automatic $60 renewal price. Check out our range of Xbox Live Gold deals to save some serious money.