Apple WWDC 2021 date announced – here's when you'll see iOS 15

The Apple WWDC 2021 dates have officially been announced, with the big keynote taking place on Monday, June 7, according to Apple's official announcement today.

Apple's developer-focused conference will happen in an online-only format for the second year in a row. This means that while developers from around the world won't be able to attend in person, everyone will be able to tune into the announcement-packed WWDC 2021 livestream starting June 7. Developer sessions will run from June 7 to June 11.

Among the announcements teased is the iOS 15 update. While Apple doesn't specifically name the software upgrade in its press release, it does say that "WWDC21 will offer unique insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS."

The expected iOS 15 and macOS 12 preview at WWDC 2021 will be our first glimpse at where Apple is taking its iPhone and macOS operating systems. As always, you should expected leaks about both to happen right before the WWDC dates.

