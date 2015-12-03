Game of Thrones season 6 teaser shows that we still know nothing

There's still five months left until season 6 of Game of Thrones lands, but there really isn't much we know about the next season yet.

The first tease we got for the new season was in the form of a poster, featuring 'is-he-really-dead?' Jon Snow - and now, HBO has released a 40 second teaser that equally doesn't reveal much.

The clip begins with a voice over from Max von Sydow, the new voice of the Three-Eyed Raven, presumably speaking to Bran Stark as he says, "We watch, we listen, and we remember. The past is already written. The ink is dry."

We're then launched into a montage of the pretty tragic fates of each Stark family member, including Ned Stark's beheading, the deaths at the Red Wedding, Arya going blind Sansa being kissed by Littlefinger.

There's also snippets of King Joffrey's poisoning, Jaime Lannister's hand being chopped off, dragons, White Walkers - and then Jon Snow in a pool of his own blood.

Lastly, we see Bran Stark, as he says, "They have no idea what's going to happen."

No we don't, Bran. No we don't. But it's nice to see the Starks being brought back to centre stage, even if most of them are dead(-ish).

You can check the teaser for yourself below.