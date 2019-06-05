Women's World Cup 2019 live stream: how to watch every football match online from anywhere

The eighth edition of the Women's World Cup is all set to get underway in France, with 24 teams battling it out for the biggest prize there is in football. Regardless of where you are on the planet, our guide below for getting a 2019 Women’s World Cup live stream will ensure you don’t miss a kick.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 - where and when Marking the first time France have hosted the tournament, the 8th Women's World Cup takes place over 52 matches around nine stadiums in nine cities across the country - from Parc des Princes in the capital to the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice. It all kicks off on Friday, June 7 with the hosts playing South Korea. The tournament lasts a month, and culminates with the final at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, July 7. Scroll down to the bottom of this page for a full 2019 Women's World Cup FAQ.

The US women's national team go into the tournament looking to lift the Sawaya & Moroni-designed spiral-shaped trophy for an incredible fourth time, but hosts France, along with Germany and the Netherlands are all being widely tipped to be crowned world champions.

The defending champions are unsurprisingly the outright favorites once again (by some margin according to Betfair ), with the US, led by joint captains Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd, looking particularly formidable up front as they attempt to win the tournament yet again.

Interest in the Women's World Cup has never been greater, with more than 720,000 tickets already having been snapped up for the tournament, and the opening match, semi-finals and final, all selling out within 48 hours of going on sale.

While France have never made it past the semi-finals, many are tipping the hosts to replicate the success of their male counterparts in Russia last year. Alternatively, current Olympic champions Germany are being backed by many pundits to provide the biggest challenge to the US.

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch every single match, we'll tell you exactly where you can catch them online with our 2019 Women's World Cup live stream guide.

How to watch the 2019 Women's World Cup from outside your country

Below we have a full rundown of your watching options in different countries - check out how to watch on the likes of the US (where FuboTV's worth a look if you want to watch in 4K), UK (where it's FREE and without commercials thanks to the BBC), Canada, Australia (some games are free there, too) and New Zealand.

The problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country. Give its a go...you'll quickly find your stream in geo-blocked.

That's super annoying, but not unavoidable. We've found that using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - to be a handy solution. You select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

Upcoming 2019 Women's World Cup fixtures

Friday 7 June

Group A: France vs South Korea (20:00 BST, Paris)

Saturday 8 June

Group A: Norway vs Nigeria (14:00 BST, Reims)

Group B: Spain vs South Africa (17:00 BST, Le Havre)

Group B: Germany vs China (20:00 BST, Rennes)

Sunday 9 June

Group C: Australia vs Italy (12:00, Valenciennes)

Group C: Brazil vs Jamaica (14:30, Grenoble)

Group D: England vs Scotland (17:00 BST, Nice)

Monday 10 June

Group D: Argentina vs Japan (17:00 BST, Paris)

Group E: Canada vs Cameroon (20:00 BST, Montpellier)

How to watch the Cricket World Cup: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official English language broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup for the US (Telemundo and Universo will televise matches in Spanish). Assuming you have cable, you'll be able to watch on Fox either at home, online or on the network's Fox Go app for tablets and smartphones. If you're a cord cutter, you can alternatively watch on another subscription service, like the ones listed below - each of which has a free trial. FuboTV is looking like a great option if you're a 4K fan, as every match

Logging in to a US broadcast from overseas is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above. So if you love the commentary and coverage in the UK, for example, you can catch up with that instead.

- Discover our pick of all the US's best sports streaming sites

How to stream the Women's World Cup live in the UK

The great news for England and Scotland fans is that the 2019 Women's World Cup will be shown for free in the UK, with the BBC providing comprehensive coverage across its platforms. For old school TV viewers, BBC1, BBC2, BBC4 and the Red Button will all hold live coverage throughout the tournament, but you'll also be able to live stream matches (and catch up) via BBC iPlayer on your laptop, smartphones or tablet. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the BBC coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup: Canada live stream

CTV/TSN is the official Canada broadcaster, so you can spend this summer seeing whether they can go better than Canada's quater-final performance in 2015. The CTV Go app will let you watch...well, on the go. Don't get disheartened if you're away from Canada and want to catch the football. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the free World Cup coverage from another location.

How to live stream the 2019 Women's World Cup in Australia

The Aussies will also have access to live coverage of the tournament that's free to watch. All matches featuring the Matildas will be shown live and in HD on SBS, as well as the opening match, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final itself. The public broadcasting service's World Game website and app will also be streaming all SBS matches live, meaning you can access coverage from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad). Beyond those games, the paid subscription service Optus Sport will pick up the rest of the games. In fact, Optus is showing every single game throughout, so that's place to turn for the Australia matches, final, etc if you prefer its coverage. It currently costs $14.99 per month.

How to watch the Women's World Cup 2019: New Zealand live stream

In New Zealand, Sky Sports has won the rights to show the 2019 Women's World Cup. That means access via the Sky Go app for subscribers as well. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above if you want to watch that Sky coverage but are away from New Zealand while the World Cup is on..

2019 Women's World Cup fixtures

Tuesday 11 June

Group E: New Zealand vs Netherlands (14:00 BST, Le Havre)

Group F: Chile vs Sweden (17:00 BST, Rennes)

Group F: United States vs Thailand (20:00 BST, Reims)

Wednesday 12 June

Group A: Nigeria vs South Korea (14:00 BST, Grenoble)

Group B: Germany vs Spain (17:00 BST, Valenciennes)

Group A: France vs Norway (20:00 BST, Nice)

Thursday 13 June

Group C: Australia vs Brazil (17:00 BST, Montpellier)

Group B: South Africa vs China (20:00 BST, Paris)

Friday 14 June

Group D: Japan vs Scotland (14:00 BST, Rennes)

Group D: England vs Argentina (17:00 BST, Le Havre)

Group C: Jamaica vs Italy (20:00 BST, Reims)

Saturday 15 June

Group E: Netherlands vs Cameroon (17:00 BST, Valenciennes)

Group E: Canada vs New Zealand (20:00 BST, Grenoble)

Sunday 16 June

Group F: United States vs Chile (14:00 BST, Paris)

Group F: Sweden vs Thailand (17:00 BST, Nice)

Monday 17 June

Group B: China vs Spain (17:00 BST, Le Havre)

Group B: South Africa vs Germany (17:00 BST, Montpellier)

Group A: Nigeria vs France (20:00 BST, Rennes)

Group A: South Korea vs Norway (20:00 BST, Reims)

Tuesday 18 June

Group C: Jamaica vs Australia (20:00 BST, Grenoble)

Group C: Italy vs Brazil (20:00 BST, Valenciennes)

Wednesday 19 June

Group D: Japan vs England (20:00 BST, Nice)

Group D: Scotland vs Argentina (20:00 BST, Paris)

Thursday 20 June

Group E: Cameroon vs New Zealand (17:00 BST, Montpellier)

Group E: Netherlands vs Canada (17:00 BST, Reims)

Group F: Sweden vs United States (20:00 BST, Le Havre)

Group F: Thailand vs Chile (20:00 BST, Rennes)

What is the format of the 2019 Women's World Cup?

This year’s tournament features 24 teams broken into six groups of four teams each.

The winner and runner-up of each group automatically go through to the round of 16, along with the four third-placed teams that have accumulated the most points.

From then on it’s a knock-out competition right the way until the final in Lyon.

What teams are competing in this year's Women's World Cup?

GROUP A

France

Home soil can often provide an advantage for host nations, and coach Corinne Diacre will be hoping that gives her well-fancied side the edge. Blessed with star quality across the squad, high scoring midfielder Eugene Le Sommer is a good bet for the tournament’s golden boot.

Korea Republic

While midfielders Ji So-yum and Cho So-Hyun have shone brightly while playing in London in the FA WSL (turning out for Chelsea and West Ham respectively), the Koreans lack quality throughout the squad to be contenders, but should at least expect to make it through the group stage.

Norway

Winners in 1995, Norway were dominant in the 1990s but haven't been quite the footballing force since the end of that decade. A row between the Norwegian FA and Ballon D'Or winner Ada Hegerberg has placed a cloud over preparations, with the country's best player making herself unavailable for selection.

Nigeria

Africa's most successful team (they've won the 11 out of 13 African Championships), have qualified for every World Cup, but have never really imposed themselves on the tournament, having never progressed beyond the quarter-finals. All eyes this time around will be on Barcelona's immense but inconsistent forward Asisat Oshoala.

GROUP B

China

Currently 15th in the world rankings, the 1999 runners-up will struggle to progress beyond the second round, although PSG midfielder Wang Shuang has the chops to be one of the tournaments star players.

Germany

Anything less than the semi-finals will roundly be regarded as a failure for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side. The current Olympic champs have beaten France, Sweden and Italy already in 2019 and will hope to carry on their good form.

South Africa

While able to boast NWSL stars like Janine Van Wyk and Linda Mothalo, hopes won't be high for Banyana Banyana in their first World Cup, with the team heading into the tournament on a wretched run of nine straight defeats.

Spain

Fans will be hoping Spain's second appearance in the World Cup will be a more harmonious affair than their debut in 2015, which saw the players mount a mutinous campaign against then-coach Ignacio Quereda. Current gaffer Jorge Vilda is putting his faith in youth and has left veteran star striker Vero Boquete out of the squad.

GROUP C

Australia

Ranked sixth in the world, the Aussies have fallen at the quarter-final stage in the last three World Cups. Captain and star striker played in each of those tournaments but failed to score in any, despite being the all-time leading goalscorer in the NWSL. One suspects if she finds her scoring boots her side may make it further than the last eight this time out.

Brazil

A run of nine straight defeats tells its own story. Discontent behind the scenes and amongst the fanbase coupled with an over-reliance on fading superstar Marta means the Seleção Femenina look nothing short of a mess going into the tournament.

Italy

Returning to the tournament after a 20-year absence, much of their hopes rest on the form of Juventus’s winger Barbara Bonansea, who’s trickery and silky skills are set to be the scourge of defending fullbacks during the tournament.

Jamaica

It may be damage limitation for the debutant Reggae Girlz, who find themselves in a tough Group C. Having been forced to raise cash via fund-raising events in the run-up to cover overheads, they’ll not be short of fans routing for them in France.

GROUP D

Argentina

The South Americans are in their first finals since 2003. Having lost all six of their previous World Cup matches, a positive result of any sort in a challenging group will be seen as headway. Free-scoring Lyon forward Sole Jaimes will be relishing the chance to help that progression.

England

The Lionesses will be looking to improve upon their impressive semi-final showing in 2015. The loss of midfielder Jordan Nobbs to injury deprives coach Phil Neville of a genuinely world class talent, but striker Beth Mead’s recent good form for Arsenal suggests England won’t struggle for goals.

Scotland

Shelley Kerr's side will be looking to make amends for the 6-0 thrashing at the hands of England at Euro 2017 when the two teams meet in their first round clash. They've improved a great deal since that drubbing, and make a decent bet to qualify for the knockout stages despite being in arguably the tournament's toughest group.

Japan

With an impressive Women’s World Cup pedigree (they were runners up last time out and were winners in 2011), plus experience running through the side it would be a major shock for Takakura Osako’s side not to progress to the later stages of the tournament.

GROUP E

Netherlands

In Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema, the Dutch have arguably the tournament's most potent goalscorer. Few teams will fancy facing the current European champions, but their recent form does raise question marks over their ability to win the tournament.

Canada

The hosts of the 2015 World Cup are unbeaten in 2019 with just one goal conceded in seven games against strong opposition and stand as a decent outside bet.

New Zealand

History suggests the Kiwis campaign may be short-lived, having been knocked out in the group stages in each of their four previous World Cup appearances. Nevertheless, coach Tom Sermanni's side appear to be made of sterner stuff this round and may just have enough this time round to make it through to the knockout stages.

Cameroon

Much like their appearance in the 2015 World Cup, little is expected of the Indomitable Lionesses in France. Last time out they managed to reach the second round against the odds, and will need to show the same sort of spirit that match that achievement this time round.

GROUP F

Chile

The Copa America Femenina runners-up behind Brazil are making their World Cup debut in France. They’re in woeful form in the run-up, but will at least be hoping to take points off fellow outsiders Thailand in Group F.

Sweden

Peter Gerhardsson's squad will be looking to better their last showing on the game's greatest stage, after reaching the last 16 in 2015. Well organised, with a formidable defence, Sweden's lack of consistent goal threat prevents them from being serious contenders.

USA

Drawn in a favorable group, with attacking options the envy of every other side and big game experience throughout the squad, all adds up to a huge amount of expectation for coach Jill Elli's side. Anything less than a fourth World Cup title for a team featuring Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn, Carli Lloyd, Tobin Heath and Mallory Pugh will be seen as a major disappointment.

Thailand

Sharing rank outsider status with Cameroon, and Jamaica, Nuengruethai Sathongwien's squad look unlikely to qualify from the group stage in their maiden World Cup. Their prolific American-born forward Suchawadee Nildhamrong will provide their main attacking threat, but it would be a major shock for the inexperienced team to progress beyond the opening stage.

What grounds are being used for the 2019 Women's World Cup?

Parc des Princes, Paris

Paris Saint-Germain home since 1974, the 47,929 capacity stadium will host the tournaments opener between France and Korea Republic.

Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims

Named after a WWII Resistance fighter, the stadium's unusual spire-like floodlights make it one of France's most unique football grounds.

Stade des Alpes, Grenoble

Built in 2008, the stadium features a solar panelled roof that provides 20% of the ground’s energy needs

Roazhon Park, Rennes

One of the oldest and most atmospheric French football grounds, Roazhon Park was built in 1912 and was completely renovated in 2004.

Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes

The tournament's most northernly situated stadium, has a capacity of 22,600.

Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier

The 2019 Women's World Cup could prove something of a swan song for the 19,300 capacity ground, with plans in place to build a new stadium for Montpellier in 2022.

Allianz Riviera, Nice

England are due to play two Group matches in this modern stadium which boasts a view of the Alps.

Stade Oceane, Le Havre

Arguably the tournament's most striking stadium, like the Stade des Alpes, the Le Havre's ground boasts impressive green credentials with the complex producing more energy than it consumes thanks to solar cladding.

Stade de Lyon, Lyon

Designed by Populous, the same architects responsible for Arsenal Emirates and the new Tottenham Stadium, 57,900 ground which opened in 2016 is set to hold the semi-finals and final.