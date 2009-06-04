LG Freeview DVD/HDD recorder lands

LG has announced details of its new range of Freeview DVD/HDD recorders, which up the ante when it comes to hard-drive storage and speedy archiving.

The news recorder may not have the catchiest moniker (RHT497H) but it does look stylish, with high-gloss black finish and silver trim.

Upscaling inside

Underneath the chassis is a 160GB hard drive, which will only be full after you clock up 477 hours of footage.

There is also an eight-page EPG on-board, complete with series link. For those who like to still hold their media, the machine also has DVD recording capabilities. The optical drive is speedy too, ripping an hour of footage in around 27 seconds.

Standard-def footage will be given a spring clean when fed into the recorder, which offers 1080p up-scaling via HDMI.

The LG RHT497H is out now in shops, where it should cost around £220.