Verizon will push out update that disables Samsung Galaxy Note 7 after all

In the never-ending saga of the Galaxy Note 7, an interesting wrinkle arose last week when Verizon said point-blank it wouldn't issue a phone-killing update when Samsung sends it live on December 19.

"We will not push a software upgrade that will eliminate the ability for the Note 7 to work as a mobile device in the heart of the holiday travel season," Verizon, the lone hold out among carriers, said at the time. It cited concerns over customers not being able to contact family, first responders or medical professionals in an emergency for its decision.

Now, however, Verizon is walking back slightly on its refusal, saying it will send out the update - after the holidays.

The carrier's Note 7 support page says the software update will go out on January 5, 2017, letting customers use their device during the holidays.

Even though Verizon is giving the Note 7 a short reprieve before ultimately preventing it from charging and making calls, it still urges customers to stop using their phone and replace it with another device.

As a reminder, the twice-recalled phone is banned from all flights in the US.